40+ Free Productivity Dashboards and Templates
By Daniel Schwarz,
Check out these 40+ free templates for business, including for invoices, project management, marketing and more.
By Marcello La Rocca,
Marcello La Rocca shows how to build a dashboard and add information about available WI-FI networks using Node.js and Ractive.js.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we discuss the WordPress Dashboard Widgets API. This API lets themes and plugins add, remove or re-position WordPress dashboard widgets.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie continues his foray into OctoberCMS development by showing you how to build a widget plugin from scratch.
By Simon Codrington,
This tutorial will outline how to extend the WordPress administration screens for your post types by customizing what columns of information are displayed.