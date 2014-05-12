build tools

What is Vitejs? An Overview of the New Front-end Build Tool
By Tim Severien,
Need a simpler way to set up a front-end dev environment? With Vite, you can be up and running with Vue, React and even vanilla JS in just a few clicks.
By Tim Severien,
Need a simpler way to set up a front-end dev environment? With Vite, you can be up and running with Vue, React and even vanilla JS in just a few clicks.
By Craig Buckler,
Got your JavaScript toolset organized for 2021? Not so fast! Check out our predictions for rising stars that are looking hot for 2021.
By James Kolce,
New to JavaScript, or been away for a while? Learning modern JavaScript can be overwhelming. James Kolce takes a look at the main concepts you need to know.
By Jurgen Van de Moere,
Create new Angular 2 applications, scaffold components, run tests, and build for production with Jurgen Van de Moere's guide to Angular CLI
By Nilson Jacques,
Has JavaScript become overly complicated? In this editorial, Nilson Jacques responds to those who are unhappy with the state of modern web development.
By Nilson Jacques,
File bundling is the norm for JS apps these days. With the adoption of the HTTP/2 protocol, Nilson Jacques asks whether its time to rethink this practice.
By Richard Bultitude,
Feeling overwhelmed by the multitude of new technologies to learn? Richard Bultitude discusses JavaScript tooling anxiety and what you can do to combat it.
By Peter Dierx,
Peter Dierx demonstrates how flexible and powerful npm can be when used as a build tool and suggests that you might not actually need Grunt, Gulp and co.
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl introduces you to Jake, a tool that combines the concept and the advantages of Make with a Node.js environment.
By James Hibbard,
By Andrew Krespanis,
As an alternative to the popular Grunt and Gulp, Andrew considers how you can use GNU Make as a front-end development build tool.