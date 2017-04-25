The Ultimate Angular CLI Reference Guide

2017.04.25: As of March 24, Angular CLI v1.0 was released. This article has been updated to reflect the latest changes. If you want to add the latest features of Angular CLI v1.0 to your existing Angular project that was generated with an earlier version of Angular CLI, check out the Angular CLI v1.0 migration guide.

2017.02.17: As of February 9, 2017, the ng deploy command has been removed from the core of Angular CLI. Read more here.

2017.01.27: As of January 27, 2017, the official recommendation is to use the name AngularJS for any 1.x release and the name Angular for any 2+ release. This article has been updated to reflect the official branding guidelines.

This is the preliminary article in a 4-part series on how to write a Todo application in Angular.

On September 15, 2016, Angular Final was released.

Where AngularJS 1.x was limited to a framework, Angular has grown into an ambitious platform that allows you to develop fast and scalable applications across all platforms such as web, mobile web, native mobile and even native desktop.

With this transition to a platform, tooling has become more important than ever. However, setting up and configuring tooling is not always easy. To make sure Angular developers can focus on building applications with as little friction as possible, the Angular team is putting a lot of effort into providing developers with a high quality development toolset.

Part of that toolset are close integrations with a wide array of IDEs and editors. Another part of that toolset is Angular CLI.

In this article we have a look at what Angular CLI is, what it can do for you, and how it performs some of its magic behind the scenes. Even if you already use Angular CLI, this article can serve as a reference to better understand its inner workings.

Technically you are not required to use Angular CLI to develop an Angular application, but its many features can highly improve the quality of your code and save you a lot of time along the way.

So let’s get started!

What Is Angular CLI?

Angular CLI is a Command Line Interface (CLI) to automate your development workflow. It allows you to:

create a new Angular application

run a development server with LiveReload support to preview your application during development

add features to your existing Angular application

run your application’s unit tests

run your application’s end-to-end (E2E) tests

build your application for deployment to production

Before we have a look at each of the above in detail, let’s first see how you can install Angular CLI.

Prerequisites

Before you can use Angular CLI, you must have Node.js 6.9.0 and npm 3.0.0 or higher installed on your system.

You can download the latest version of Node.js for your operating system and consult the latest installation instructions on the official Node.js website.

If you already have Node.js and npm installed, you can verify their version by running:

$ node -v # => displays your Node.js version $ npm -v # => displays your npm version

Once you have Node.js installed, you can use the npm command to install TypeScript:

$ npm install -g typescript@2.2.0

Although TypeScript is technically not an absolute requirement, it is highly recommended by the Angular team, so I recommend you install it to make working with Angular as comfortable as possible.

Now that you have Node.js and TypeScript installed, you can install Angular CLI.

Installing Angular CLI

To install Angular CLI, run:

$ npm install -g @angular/cli

which will install the ng command globally on your system.

To verify whether your installation completed successfully, you can run:

$ ng version

which displays the version you have installed:

@angular/cli: 1.0.0 node: 6.10.0 os: darwin x64

Now that you have Angular CLI installed, let’s use it to create a new application.

Creating a New Angular Application

There are two ways to create a new application using Angular CLI:

ng init : create a new application in the current directory

: create a new application in the current directory ng new : create a new directory and run ng init inside the new directory

So ng new is similar to ng init except that it also creates a directory for you.

Assuming you haven’t created a directory yet, let’s use ng new to create a new project:

$ ng new my-app

Behind the scenes, the following happens:

a new directory my-app is created

is created all source files and directories for your new Angular application are created based on the name you specified ( my-app ) and best-practices from the official Angular Style Guide

) and best-practices from the official Angular Style Guide npm dependencies are installed

TypeScript is configured for you

the Karma unit test runner is configured for you

the Protractor end-to-end test framework is configured for you

environment files with default settings are created

You will learn more about each of these aspects in the following sections.

At this point you have a working Angular application and your new directory my-app looks like this:

. ├── README.md ├── e2e │ ├── app.e2e-spec.ts │ ├── app.po.ts │ └── tsconfig.e2e.json ├── karma.conf.js ├── package.json ├── protractor.conf.js ├── src │ ├── app │ │ ├── app.component.css │ │ ├── app.component.html │ │ ├── app.component.spec.ts │ │ ├── app.component.ts │ │ └── app.module.ts │ ├── assets │ ├── environments │ │ ├── environment.prod.ts │ │ └── environment.ts │ ├── favicon.ico │ ├── index.html │ ├── main.ts │ ├── polyfills.ts │ ├── styles.css │ ├── test.ts │ ├── tsconfig.app.json │ ├── tsconfig.spec.json │ └── typings.d.ts ├── tsconfig.json └── tslint.json

Available Options

--dry-run : boolean, default false , perform dry-run so no changes are written to filesystem

: boolean, default , perform dry-run so no changes are written to filesystem --verbose : boolean, default false

: boolean, default --link-cli : boolean, default false , automatically link the @angular/cli package (more info)

: boolean, default , automatically link the package (more info) --skip-install : boolean, default false , skip npm install

: boolean, default , skip --skip-git : boolean, default false , don’t initialize git repository

: boolean, default , don’t initialize git repository --skip-tests : boolean, default false , skip creating tests

: boolean, default , skip creating tests --skip-commit : boolean, default false , skip committing the first git commit

: boolean, default , skip committing the first git commit --directory : string, name of directory to create, by default this is the same as the application name

: string, name of directory to create, by default this is the same as the application name --source-dir : string, default 'src' , name of source directory

: string, default , name of source directory --style : string, default 'css' , the style language to use ( 'css' , 'less' or 'scss' )

: string, default , the style language to use ( , or ) --prefix : string, default 'app' , the prefix to use when generating new components

: string, default , the prefix to use when generating new components --mobile : boolean, default false , generate a Progressive Web App application (see section on upcoming features)

: boolean, default , generate a Progressive Web App application (see section on upcoming features) --routing : boolean, default false , add module with routing information and import it in main app module

: boolean, default , add module with routing information and import it in main app module --inline-style : boolean, default false , use inline styles when generating the new application

: boolean, default , use inline styles when generating the new application --inline-template : boolean, default false , use inline templates when generating the new application

Run $ ng generate --help to see all available options of your locally installed Angular CLI.

Let’s see how you can start your application so you can see it in action.

Running Your Application

To preview your new application in your browser, navigate to its directory:

$ cd my-app

and run:

$ ng serve

to start the built-in development server on port 4200:

** NG Live Development Server is running on http://localhost:4200 ** Hash: 09fb2ad840c1472e5885 Time: 6230ms chunk {0} polyfills.bundle.js, polyfills.bundle.js.map (polyfills) 158 kB {4} [initial] [rendered] chunk {1} main.bundle.js, main.bundle.js.map (main) 3.62 kB {3} [initial] [rendered] chunk {2} styles.bundle.js, styles.bundle.js.map (styles) 9.77 kB {4} [initial] [rendered] chunk {3} vendor.bundle.js, vendor.bundle.js.map (vendor) 2.37 MB [initial] [rendered] chunk {4} inline.bundle.js, inline.bundle.js.map (inline) 0 bytes [entry] [rendered] webpack: Compiled successfully.

You can now navigate your favorite browser to http://localhost:4200/ to see your application in action:

Behind the scenes, the following happens:

Angular CLI loads its configuration from .angular-cli.json Angular CLI runs Webpack to build and bundle all JavaScript and CSS code Angular CLI starts webpack dev server to preview the result on localhost:4200

Notice that the ng serve command does not exit and return to your terminal prompt after step 3.

Instead, because it includes LiveReload support, the process actively watches your src directory for file changes. When a file change is detected, step 2 is repeated and a notification is sent to your browser so it can refresh automatically.

To stop the process and return to your prompt, press ctrl-c .

Adding Features to Your Angular Application

You can use the ng generate command to add features to your existing application:

ng generate class my-new-class : add a class to your application

: add a class to your application ng generate component my-new-component : add a component to your application

: add a component to your application ng generate directive my-new-directive : add a directive to your application

: add a directive to your application ng generate enum my-new-enum : add an enum to your application

: add an enum to your application ng generate module my-new-module : add a module to your application

: add a module to your application ng generate pipe my-new-pipe : add a pipe to your application

: add a pipe to your application ng generate service my-new-service : add a service to your application

The generate command and the different sub-commands also have shortcut notations, so the following commands are similar:

ng g cl my-new-class : add a class to your application

: add a class to your application ng g c my-new-component : add a component to your application

: add a component to your application ng g d my-new-directive : add a directive to your application

: add a directive to your application ng g e my-new-enum : add an enum to your application

: add an enum to your application ng g m my-new-module : add a module to your application

: add a module to your application ng g p my-new-pipe : add a pipe to your application

: add a pipe to your application ng g s my-new-service : add a service to your application

Each of the different sub-commands performs a different task and offers different options and parameters.

Let’s have a look at each of them.

Adding a new class

To add a class called UserProfile , run:

$ ng generate class user-profile installing component create src/app/user-profile.ts

Angular CLI will automatically adjust the letter case of the file name and class name for you, so the following commands have the same effect:

# All three commands are equivalent $ ng generate class user-profile $ ng generate class userProfile $ ng generate class UserProfile

Behind the scenes, the following happens:

a file src/app/user-profile.ts is created that exports an empty class named UserProfile

Available options

--spec : boolean, default false , generate spec file with unit test

Run $ ng generate --help to see all available options of your locally installed Angular CLI.

Examples:

# Generate class 'UserProfile' $ ng generate class user-profile # Generate class 'UserProfile' with unit test $ ng generate class user-profile --spec

Adding a new component

To add a component with a selector app-site-header , run:

$ ng generate component site-header installing component create src/app/site-header/site-header.component.css create src/app/site-header/site-header.component.html create src/app/site-header/site-header.component.spec.ts create src/app/site-header/site-header.component.ts update src/app/app.module.ts

Angular CLI will automatically adjust the letter case of the file name and component name for you and apply the prefix to the component selector, so the following commands have the same effect:

# All three commands are equivalent $ ng generate component site-header $ ng generate component siteHeader $ ng generate component SiteHeader

Behind the scenes, the following happens:

a directory src/app/site-header is created

is created inside that directory 4 files are generated: a CSS file for the component styles an HTML file for the component template a TypeScript file with a component class named SiteHeaderComponent and selector app-site-header a spec file with a sample unit test for your new component

SiteHeaderComponent is added as a declaration in the @NgModule decorator of the nearest module, in this case the AppModule in src/app/app.module.ts

Available options

--flat : boolean, default false , generate component files in src/app instead of src/app/site-header

: boolean, default , generate component files in instead of --inline-template : boolean, default false , use an inline template instead of a separate HTML file

: boolean, default , use an inline template instead of a separate HTML file --inline-style : boolean, default false , use inline styles instead of a separate CSS file

: boolean, default , use inline styles instead of a separate CSS file --prefix : boolean, default true , use prefix specified in .angular-cli.json in component selector

: boolean, default , use prefix specified in in component selector --spec : boolean, default true , generate spec file with unit test

: boolean, default , generate spec file with unit test --view-encapsulation : string, specifies the view encapsulation strategy

: string, specifies the view encapsulation strategy --change-detection : string, specifies the change detection strategy

Run $ ng generate --help to see all available options of your locally installed Angular CLI.

Examples:

# Generate component 'site-header' $ ng generate component site-header # Generate component 'site-header' with inline template and inline styles $ ng generate component site-header --inline-template --inline-style

Adding a new directive

To add a directive with a selector appAdminLink , run:

$ ng generate directive admin-link installing directive create src/app/admin-link.directive.spec.ts create src/app/admin-link.directive.ts update src/app/app.module.ts

Angular CLI will automatically adjust the letter case of the file name and directive name for you and apply the prefix to the directive selector, so the following commands have the same effect:

# All three commands are equivalent $ ng generate directive admin-link $ ng generate directive adminLink $ ng generate directive AdminLink

Behind the scenes, the following happens:

a file src/app/admin-link.directive.ts is created that exports a directive named AdminLinkDirective with a selector appAdminLink

is created that exports a directive named with a selector a file src/app/admin-link.directive.spec.ts is created with a unit test for the directive

is created with a unit test for the directive AdminLinkDirective is added as a declaration in the @NgModule decorator of the nearest module, in this case the AppModule in src/app/app.module.ts

Available options

--flat : boolean, default true , generate directive files in src/app instead of src/app/admin-link

: boolean, default , generate directive files in instead of --prefix : boolean, default true , use prefix specified in .angular-cli.json in directive selector

: boolean, default , use prefix specified in in directive selector --spec : boolean, default true , generate spec file with unit test

Run $ ng generate --help to see all available options of your locally installed Angular CLI.

Examples:

# Generate directive 'adminLink' $ ng generate directive admin-link # Generate directive 'adminLink' without unit test $ ng generate directive admin-link --spec=false

Adding a new enum

To add an enum called Direction , run:

$ ng generate enum direction installing enum create src/app/direction.enum.ts

Angular CLI will automatically adjust the letter case of the file name and enum name for you, so the following commands have the same effect:

# Both commands are equivalent $ ng generate enum direction $ ng generate enum Direction

Behind the scenes, the following happens:

a file src/app/direction.enum.ts is created that exports an enum named Direction

Available options

There are no command line options available for this command.

Adding a new module

To add a new module to your application, run:

$ ng generate module admin installing module create src/app/admin/admin.module.ts

Behind the scenes, the following happens:

a directory src/app/admin is created

is created an AdminModule module is created inside src/app/admin/admin.module.ts

Notice that the AdminModule module is not added automatically to your main module AppModule in src/app/app.module.ts . It is up to you to import the module where you need it.

To import your new module in another module, you can specify is as an import in an @NgModule definition. For example:

import { AdminModule } from './admin/admin.module'; @NgModule({ // ... imports: [ AdminModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

Available options

--routing : boolean, default false , generate an additional module AdminRoutingModule with just the routing information and add it as an import to your new module

: boolean, default , generate an additional module with just the routing information and add it as an import to your new module --spec : boolean, default false , add src/app/admin/admin.module.spec.ts with a unit test that checks whether the module exists

Run $ ng generate --help to see all available options of your locally installed Angular CLI.

Examples:

# Add module 'admin' $ ng generate module admin # Add module 'admin' with additional module containing routing information $ ng generate module admin --routing

Adding a new pipe

A pipe is the Angular equivalent of a filter in AngularJS 1.x and allows you to transform a displayed value within a template.

To add a pipe with a name convertToEuro , run:

$ ng generate pipe convert-to-euro installing pipe create src/app/convert-to-euro.pipe.spec.ts create src/app/convert-to-euro.pipe.ts update src/app/app.module.ts

Angular CLI will automatically adjust the letter case of the file name and pipe name for you, so the following commands have the same effect:

# All three commands are equivalent $ ng generate pipe convert-to-euro $ ng generate pipe convertToEuro $ ng generate pipe ConvertToEuro

Behind the scenes, the following happens:

a file src/app/convert-to-euro.pipe.ts is created that exports a pipe class named ConvertToEuroPipe

is created that exports a pipe class named a file src/app/convert-to-euro.pipe.spec.ts is created with a unit test for the pipe

is created with a unit test for the pipe ConvertToEuroPipe is added as a declaration in the @NgModule decorator of the nearest module, in this case the AppModule in src/app/app.module.ts

Available options

--flat : boolean, default true , generate component files in src/app instead of src/app/site-header

: boolean, default , generate component files in instead of --spec : boolean, default true , generate spec file with unit test

Run $ ng generate --help to see all available options of your locally installed Angular CLI.

Examples:

# Generate pipe 'convertToEuro' with spec and in /src/app directory $ ng generate pipe convert-to-euro # Generate pipe 'convertToEuro' without spec and in /src/app/convert-to-euro directory $ ng generate pipe convert-to-euro --spec=false --flat=false

Adding a new service

To add a service with a dependency injection token BackendApiService , run:

$ ng generate service backend-api installing service create src/app/backend-api.service.spec.ts create src/app/backend-api.service.ts WARNING Service is generated but not provided, it must be provided to be used

Angular CLI will automatically adjust the letter case of the file name and pipe name for you, so the following commands have the same effect:

# All three commands are equivalent $ ng generate service backend-api $ ng generate service backendApi $ ng generate service BackendApi

Behind the scenes, the following happens:

a file src/app/backend-api.service.ts is created that exports a service class named BackendApiService

is created that exports a service class named a file src/app/backend-api.service.spec.ts is created with a unit test for your new service

Notice how Angular CLI warns that the service is generated but not provided anywhere yet. It is up to you to register the service as a provider by adding it to the providers: [] array where you need it (e.g. in a module or component). For example:

import { BackendApiService } from './backend-api.service'; @NgModule({ // ... providers: [BackendApiService], bootstrap: [AppComponent] })

Available options

--flat : boolean, default true , generate service file in src/app instead of src/app/backend-api

: boolean, default , generate service file in instead of --spec : boolean, default true , generate spec file with unit test

Run $ ng generate --help to see all available options of your locally installed Angular CLI.

Examples:

# Generate service with DI token 'BackendApiService' in /src/app directory $ ng generate service backend-api # Generate service with DI token 'BackendApiService' in /src/app/backend-api directory $ ng generate service backend-api --flat=false

Special note

Angular CLI does not just blindly generate code for you. It uses static analysis to better understand the semantics of your application.

For example, when adding a new component using ng generate component , Angular CLI finds the closest module in the module tree of your application and integrates the new feature in that module.

So if you have an application with multiple modules, Angular CLI will automatically integrate the new feature in the correct module, depending on the directory where you run the command from.

Running Your Unit Tests

Angular CLI automatically configures the Karma test runner for you when your application is initially created.

When adding a feature to your application, you can use the --spec option to specify whether you want Angular CLI to also create a corresponding .spec.ts file with a sample unit test for your new feature.

Spec files are created in the same directory of their corresponding feature in the src directory. This allows you to easily locate them when working on a feature.

Running all unit tests of your application thus implies running all unit tests specified in all files ending in .spec.ts in all directories inside your src directory.

To run all unit tests, run:

$ ng test

The following output will appear in your console:

$ ng test [karma]: No captured browser, open http://localhost:9876/ [karma]: Karma v1.4.1 server started at http://0.0.0.0:9876/ [launcher]: Launching browser Chrome with unlimited concurrency [launcher]: Starting browser Chrome [Chrome 57.0.2987 (Mac OS X 10.12.0)]: Connected on socket 4OBzlsVyIPZyE1AYAAAA with id 41455596 Chrome 57.0.2987 (Mac OS X 10.12.0): Executed 3 of 3 SUCCESS (0.132 secs / 0.121 secs)

and a special browser instance will be launched:

Here is what happens behind the scenes:

Angular CLI loads .angular-cli.json . Angular CLI runs Karma with the configuration specified in .angular-cli.json . By default this is karma.conf.js located in the root directory of your application. Karma opens the browser specified in the Karma configuration. By default the browser is set to Google Chrome. Karma then instructs the browser (Chrome) to run src/test.ts using the testing framework specified in the Karma config. By default this is the Jasmine framework. The file src/test.ts is automatically created when your application is created. It is pre-configured to load and configure the code that is needed to test your Angular application and run all spec files ending in .spec.ts in your src directory. Karma reports the result of the test run to the console. Karma watches the src file for changes and repeats step 4 and 5 when a file change is detected.

To end the process, you can press ctrl-c .

If you want to learn more about testing your Angular code, you can check out the Official Angular Testing Guide.

Running Your End-to-end (E2E) Tests

Angular CLI automatically configures Protractor for you when your application is initially created.

To run your E2E tests, run:

$ ng e2e

The following output will appear in your console:

** NG Live Development Server is running on http://localhost:49152 ** Hash: e570d23ac26086496e1d Time: 6087ms chunk {0} polyfills.bundle.js, polyfills.bundle.js.map (polyfills) 158 kB {4} [initial] [rendered] chunk {1} main.bundle.js, main.bundle.js.map (main) 3.62 kB {3} [initial] [rendered] chunk {2} styles.bundle.js, styles.bundle.js.map (styles) 9.77 kB {4} [initial] [rendered] chunk {3} vendor.bundle.js, vendor.bundle.js.map (vendor) 2.37 MB [initial] [rendered] chunk {4} inline.bundle.js, inline.bundle.js.map (inline) 0 bytes [entry] [rendered] webpack: Compiled successfully. I/file_manager - creating folder /Users/jvandemo/Projects/test/my-app/node_modules/protractor/node_modules/webdriver-manager/selenium I/downloader - curl -o /Users/jvandemo/Projects/test/my-app/node_modules/protractor/node_modules/webdriver-manager/selenium/chromedriver_2.29.zip https://chromedriver.storage.googleapis.com/2.29/chromedriver_mac64.zip I/update - chromedriver: unzipping chromedriver_2.29.zip I/update - chromedriver: setting permissions to 0755 for /Users/jvandemo/Projects/test/my-app/node_modules/protractor/node_modules/webdriver-manager/selenium/chromedriver_2.29 I/launcher - Running 1 instances of WebDriver I/direct - Using ChromeDriver directly... Spec started my-app App ✓ should display message saying app works Executed 1 of 1 spec SUCCESS in 0.523 sec. I/launcher - 0 instance(s) of WebDriver still running I/launcher - chrome #01 passed

and a special browser instance will be launched:

Here is what happens behind the scenes:

Angular CLI loads .angular-cli.json . Angular CLI runs Protractor with the configuration specified in .angular-cli.json . By default this is the protractor.conf.js file located in the root directory of your application. Protractor opens the browser specified in the Protractor configuration. By default the browser is set to Google Chrome. Protractor then instructs the browser (Chrome) to run all spec files ending in .e2e-spec.ts in your e2e directory. Protractor reports the result of the test run to the console.

To process then exits automatically after step 5.

If you want to learn more about E2E testing your Angular code, you can check out the Official Angular Testing Guide and the Protractor documentation.

Building Your Application for Production

Running ng serve builds and bundles your Angular application automatically to a virtual filesystem during development.

However, when your application is ready for production, you will need real files that you can deploy to your server or to the cloud.

To build and bundle your application for deployment, run:

$ ng build

The output of the command is sent to your console:

Hash: 59aaa9ef8eac5d46cdf8 Time: 5433ms chunk {0} polyfills.bundle.js, polyfills.bundle.js.map (polyfills) 158 kB {4} [initial] [rendered] chunk {1} main.bundle.js, main.bundle.js.map (main) 3.61 kB {3} [initial] [rendered] chunk {2} styles.bundle.js, styles.bundle.js.map (styles) 9.77 kB {4} [initial] [rendered] chunk {3} vendor.bundle.js, vendor.bundle.js.map (vendor) 2.07 MB [initial] [rendered] chunk {4} inline.bundle.js, inline.bundle.js.map (inline) 0 bytes [entry] [rendered]

What happens behind the scenes is:

Angular CLI loads its configuration from .angular-cli.json Angular CLI runs Webpack to build and bundle all JavaScript and CSS code The result is written to the outDir directory specified in your Angular CLI configuration. By default, this is the dist directory.

Available options

--aot : enable ahead-of-time compilation

: enable ahead-of-time compilation --base-href : string, the base href to use in the index file

: string, the base href to use in the index file --environment : string, default dev , environment to use

: string, default , environment to use --output-path : string, directory to write the output to

: string, directory to write the output to --target : string, default development , environment to use

: string, default , environment to use --watch : boolean, default false , watch files for changes and rebuild when a change is detected

Targets

Specifying a target impacts the way the build process operates. Its value can be one of the following:

development : default mode, do not minify or uglify code

: default mode, do not minify or uglify code production : minify and uglify code

Building your application in production mode:

$ ng build --target=production

results in bundles that are minified, uglified and have hashes in their names:

Hash: 4dea6adc9ac01de3c11b Time: 5588ms chunk {0} polyfills.2d45a4c73c85e24fe474.bundle.js (polyfills) 158 kB {4} [initial] [rendered] chunk {1} main.a64b48e56248eb808195.bundle.js (main) 20.8 kB {3} [initial] [rendered] chunk {2} styles.d41d8cd98f00b204e980.bundle.css (styles) 69 bytes {4} [initial] [rendered] chunk {3} vendor.205c7417e47c580a2c34.bundle.js (vendor) 1.1 MB [initial] [rendered] chunk {4} inline.310ccba0fff49a724c8f.bundle.js (inline) 0 bytes [entry] [rendered]

Environments

Environments let you specify settings to customize your application behavior.

You can define your own environments in the .angular-cli.json file. The default ones are:

source : use settings defined in environments/environment.ts

: use settings defined in dev : use settings defined in environments/environment.ts

: use settings defined in prod : use settings defined in environments/environment.prod.ts

where environments/environment.ts equals:

export const environment = { production: false };

and environments/environment.prod.ts equals:

export const environment = { production: true };

The build process will use the dev environment by default.

If you specify a different environment, the build process will use the corresponding environment:

# Uses environments/environment.ts $ ng build # Also uses environments/environment.ts $ ng build --environment=dev # Uses environments/environment.prod.ts $ ng build --environment=prod

As you can see in src/main.ts , you can access the environment settings from your code by importing environments/environment :

import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core'; import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic'; import { AppModule } from './app/app.module'; import { environment } from './environments/environment'; if (environment.production) { enableProdMode(); } platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);

The build process will make sure the right environment is provided when you import it.

Deploying Your Application

As of February 9, 2017, the ng deploy command has been removed from the core of Angular CLI. Read more here.

Ejecting your application

As of v1.0, Angular CLI provides a command to decouple your application from Angular CLI.

By default, Angular CLI manages the underlying webpack configuration for you so you don’t have to deal with its complexity.

If, at any given time, you wish to manually configure webpack and you no longer want to use Angular CLI with your Angular application, you can run:

$ ng eject

which will generate the following output in your console:

========================================================================================== Ejection was successful. To run your builds, you now need to do the following commands: - "npm run build" to build. - "npm run test" to run unit tests. - "npm start" to serve the app using webpack-dev-server. - "npm run e2e" to run protractor. Running the equivalent CLI commands will result in an error. ========================================================================================== Some packages were added. Please run "npm install".

What happens behind the scenes is:

A property ejected: true is added to the .angular-cli.json file A webpack.config.js file is generated in the root of your application with a standalone webpack configuration so you can build your project without Angular CLI The build script in your package.json is updated so you can run npm run build to build your project The test script in your package.json is updated so you can run npm run test or npm test to run your unit tests The start script in your package.json is updated so you can run npm run start or npm start to start a development server The e2e script in your package.json is updated so you can run npm run e2e to run your end-to-end tests

After ejecting your application, you can manually update the webpack configuration to your liking and the Angular CLI commands will no longer work.

So if, for some reason, you want to move away from Angular CLI, the eject command has you covered.

A Glimpse into the Future

Angular CLI’s roadmap contains many exciting upcoming features:

Progressive Web App (PWA) Support

Angular CLI will be able to create a Web Application Manifest for you, generate an App Shell and provide Service Worker scripts to cache your application data.

Learn more about mobile support here.

Angular CLI will be able to create a Web Application Manifest for you, generate an App Shell and provide Service Worker scripts to cache your application data. Learn more about mobile support here. Refactoring Support

In addition to adding features to your application, Angular CLI will also let you refactor existing features, for example, moving a component or renaming a service.

In addition to adding features to your application, Angular CLI will also let you refactor existing features, for example, moving a component or renaming a service. Upgrade Support

Angular CLI will be able to help you with Angular upgrades. Because Angular CLI has a semantic understanding of your application, it will be able to help you with code changes that are required when upgrading to a newer version of Angular.

Angular CLI will be able to help you with Angular upgrades. Because Angular CLI has a semantic understanding of your application, it will be able to help you with code changes that are required when upgrading to a newer version of Angular. Extensibility

Improved extensibility support so you can create your own custom add-ons and deployment scripts.

Improved extensibility support so you can create your own custom add-ons and deployment scripts. Increased Performance

Improved performance so Angular CLI becomes faster.

Improved performance so Angular CLI becomes faster. Library Developer Mode

In addition to creating a new application, Angular CLI will also let you create a new library that can be consumed by others.

Some of these features are already partially available. Check out the GitHub repository if you want to play around with them.

Summary

Angular CLI is a Command Line Interface (CLI) to automate your development workflow.

Today, you can already use Angular CLI to:

create a new Angular application

run a development server with LiveReload support to preview your application during development

add features to your existing Angular application

run your application’s unit tests

run your application’s end-to-end (E2E) tests

build your application for deployment to production

deploy your application to a server

Although it is technically not required to use Angular CLI to develop an Angular application, it can definitely improve the quality of your code and save you a lot of time and effort.

Because of the many exciting features that will be added over time, Angular CLI will probably become an indispensable tool for developing Angular applications.

To learn more about Angular CLI, check out the official website and the GitHub repository.

