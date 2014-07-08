Laravel and Braintree: Middleware and Other Advanced Concepts
By Christopher Vundi,
Chris Vundi focuses on fine tuning our online Laravel and Braintree courses website by tweaking the subscription plans and securing the app
By Christopher Vundi,
Let's build a subscription based courses-site with Laravel and Braintree! Come and learn how to start selling subscriptions with ease!
By Corey Martin,
Corey Martin compares Stripe and Braintree, two online API-driven systems for collecting payments on the web.
By Matthew Beaumont,
Matthew Beaumont explains transparent redirects by means of Braintree - the service that helps get rid of PCI compliance when dealing with payments online
By Glenn Goodrich,
Ruby editor Glenn Goodrich explains how to integrate Braintree's new v.zero SDK into a Rails app, to make accepting payments even easier.
By Karim El Husseiny,
Integrate Braintree payments into an existing Rails application. This post follows up a previous tutorial that built a store that sells movies.
By Ravi Pratap,
If you want to sell items in your iOS app you will need to accept payments, Ravi Pratap shows us how.