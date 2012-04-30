Karim is an entrepreneur who passionate about Web, Education and Efficiency. He loves to write well-tested clean code which follows best practice and achieves highest performance. He specialise in Ruby and Javascript development (Ruby on Rails, Sinatra & AngularJS). Also he does like to design responsive UIs using modern CSS frameworks, and very interested in acronyms like TDD, OOD and DevOps. Follow @Azzurrio to share any thoughts with him.
Karim's articles
Integrate Braintree Payments into Rails
By Karim El Husseiny,
Integrate Braintree payments into an existing Rails application. This post follows up a previous tutorial that built a store that sells movies.
Build an Online Store with Rails
By Karim El Husseiny,
Learn to create an online store from scratch using Rails, Redis, and Foundation.
Rails: User/Password Authentication from Scratch, Part II
By Karim El Husseiny,
Rails: User/Password Authentication from Scratch, Part I
By Karim El Husseiny,