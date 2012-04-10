A Side-by-Side Comparison of AWS, Google Cloud and Azure
By Lucero del Alba,
Need a cloud service but not sure where to start? Here's a broad overview of what's on offer, from big players to small, and how to choose the right one.
By Ahmad Awais,
I’m building a custom WordPress dashboard for an enterprise client which is powered by React.js on top of Node.js, with MongoDB Atlas as the database.
By Prosper Otemuyiwa,
In this in-depth tutorial, we'll look at all the various cloud hosting providers for PHP, and deploy the same app on ALL of them. It's really not hard!
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman from Zend walks you through using Z-Ray to optimize your WordPress apps hosted on Microsoft's cloud hosting - Azure.
By Etienne Margraff,
Etienne Margraff explains the importance of adding authentication to a Vorlon.js server
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles explains the basics of working with HTML5 video, including how to use Microsoft's Azure to work with video files in the cloud
By Jasmine Elias,
Community Manager Jasmine surfaces the best discussions from our forums, including a look at keeping code clean, and an inside look at the next Wikipedia
By Christian Leeds,
Weary of WordPress? Jaded with Joomla? Chris Leeds gets you set up with what may well become the lean and mean CMS of your dreams - Ghost.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Install the Phalcon framework on Windows Azure, configure URL rewriting and get a sample app up and running
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to create and deploy a PHP+MySQL app on Windows Azure
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Learn how to implement translation and speech synthesis with Microsoft Translator
By Cathie Lunde,
Business startups use Microsoft Windows Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS) to find the differences and benefits for their applications.