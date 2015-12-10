Ahmad Awais is a Full Stack WordPress Developer, WP Core Contributor, Front-end Fanatic and a Designer by night. He loves to read and write about WordPress. Apart from that, he creates optimized but advanced workflows to produce cool pieces of Open Source software.
Ahmad's articles
Build Custom Dashboards with MongoDB, Azure & Serverless Functions
By Ahmad Awais,
I’m building a custom WordPress dashboard for an enterprise client which is powered by React.js on top of Node.js, with MongoDB Atlas as the database.
How to Use the Long Form Storybuilder Plugin for WordPress
By Ahmad Awais,
In this article, Ahmad Awais will show you how to create intuitive landing pages in just a few clicks with the Long Form Storybuilder plugin for WordPress.
Easy Landing Pages in WordPress with Long Form Storybuilder
By Ahmad Awais,
Ahmad Awais gives us a brief introduction to the Long Form Storybuilder plugin, that can be used to easily create landing pages in WordPress.