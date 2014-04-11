Get $3,917 of Design Assets for $49
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan introduces Munee - a PHP lib that automates CSS, JS, LESS, SCSS, CoffeeScript etc minification and compilation, image resizing, caching, and more!
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
PuliPHP is a new paradigm-shifting tool, designed to re-revolutionize PHP package development by making it extra easy to track and share resource files.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc combines BowerPHP, Mini-Asset and Robo.li into a PHP front end asset building pipeline that aims to completely avoid having to deal with NodeJS
By Jeroen Meeus,
Jeroen Meeus explains Access Restriction - ways of blocking direct embeds and hotlinking of your website's content
By Lukas White,
Lukas White runs through Assetic basics and explains various uses of this asset manager through detailed code snippets