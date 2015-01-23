Enqueuing Scripts and Styles in WordPress
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explains how to enqueue your plugin and theme scripts, and the best way to avoid loading them inside every page on your website.
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan introduces Munee - a PHP lib that automates CSS, JS, LESS, SCSS, CoffeeScript etc minification and compilation, image resizing, caching, and more!
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
PuliPHP is a new paradigm-shifting tool, designed to re-revolutionize PHP package development by making it extra easy to track and share resource files.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc combines BowerPHP, Mini-Asset and Robo.li into a PHP front end asset building pipeline that aims to completely avoid having to deal with NodeJS
By Firdaus Zahari,
If you want to provide maximum compatibility with other plugins and themes available, asset handling in WordPress is definitely a skill you should master.