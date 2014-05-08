app development

How to Enable AI with Secure Communications
By David Wiseman,
Introducing the BBM Enterprise SDK we trial building an app with secure artificial intelligence and run through why AI is the next step in app building.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Configure.IT, a service that allows you to build native mobile applications in the browser.
By Julian Kühnel,
Julian Motz introduces NW.js, a framework for creating native applications using web technologies like HTML, JavaScript and CSS.
By Wolfram Hempel,
Wolfram Hempel discusses issues around building realtime apps at scale, and introduces deepstream, an extensible, open-source server.
By Mark Pedersen,
Mark Pedersen takes a look at what progressive web apps are, their advantages and disadvantages, and reasons to consider building one for yourself.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks beyond developing for Google Play and Apple's App Store to enterprise app stores, and their opportunities for better returns and support.
By Brett Romero,
In this short video, I'll show you how to use arrays and dictionaries in Swift.
By Rameet Chawla,
The big opportunity for app developers is in the millennial generation, but what appeals to older users will not work for the young, Rameet Chawla argues.
By James Hibbard,
On this week's On Our Radar, James Hibbard casts a wide net, looking at Docker, the evolution of game development, and e-commerce.
By Katrina Too,
Tips and advice to follow when hiring a Mobile App Developer for your killer app idea.
By Joyce Echessa,
Learn how to localize your android app for language, screen orientation and much more.