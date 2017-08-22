Truthy and Falsy: When All is Not Equal in JavaScript

Truthy and Falsy: When All is Not Equal in JavaScriptBy Craig Buckler
JavaScript variables are loosely/dynamically typed and the language doesn’t care how a value is declared or changed.
2017.08.22: This article has been updated to reflect the current state of the JavaScript ecosystem.
let x;
x = 1; // x is a number
x = '1'; // x is a string
x = [1]; // x is an array
Seemingly different values equate to
true when compared with
== (loose or abstract equality) because JavaScript (effectively) converts each to a string representation before comparison:
// all true
1 == '1';
1 == [1];
'1' == [1];
A more obvious
false result occurs when comparing with
=== (strict equality) because the type is considered:
// all false
1 === '1';
1 === [1];
'1' === [1];
Internally, JavaScript sets a value to one of six primitive data types:
- Undefined (a variable with no defined value)
- Null (a single null value)
- Boolean (true or false)
- Number (this includes
Infinityand
NaN– not a number!)
- String (textual data)
- Symbol (a unique and immutable primitive new to ES6/2015)
Everything else is an Object — including arrays.
Truthy and Falsy
As well as a type, each value also has an inherent boolean value, generally known as either truthy or falsy. Some of the rules are a little bizarre so understanding the concepts and effect on comparison helps when debugging JavaScript applications.
The following values are always falsy:
false
0(zero)
''or
""(empty string)
null
undefined
NaN(e.g. the result of
1/0)
Everything else is truthy. That includes:
'0'(a string containing a single zero)
'false'(a string containing the text “false”)
[](an empty array)
{}(an empty object)
function(){}(an “empty” function)
A single value can therefore be used within conditions, e.g.
if (value) {
// value is truthy
}
else {
// value is falsy
// it could be false, 0, '', null, undefined or NaN
}
Loose Equality Comparisons With
==
Unexpected situations can occur when comparing truthy and falsy values using the
== loose equality:
|
==
|
true
|
false
|
0
|
''
|
null
|
undefined
|
NaN
|
Infinity
|
[]
|
{}
|
true
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
false
|false
|true
|true
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|false
|
0
|false
|true
|true
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|false
|
''
|false
|true
|true
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|false
|
null
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
undefined
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
NaN
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
Infinity
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|false
|false
|
[]
|false
|true
|true
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|false
|
{}
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
The rules:
false, zero and empty strings are all equivalent.
nulland
undefinedare equivalent to themselves and each other but nothing else.
NaNis not equivalent to anything – including another
NaN!
Infinityis truthy – but cannot be compared to
trueor
false!
- An empty array is truthy – yet comparing with
trueis
falseand comparing with
falseis
true?!
Examples:
// all true
false == 0;
0 == '';
null == undefined;
[] == false;
!![0] == true;
// all false
false == null;
NaN == NaN;
Infinity == true;
[] == true;
[0] == true;
Strict Equality Comparisons With
===
The situation is clearer when using a strict comparison because the value types must match:
|
===
|
true
|
false
|
0
|
''
|
null
|
undefined
|
NaN
|
Infinity
|
[]
|
{}
|
true
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
false
|false
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
0
|false
|false
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
''
|false
|false
|false
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
null
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
undefined
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
NaN
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|
Infinity
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|false
|false
|
[]
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
|false
|
{}
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
The only exception is
NaN which remains stubbornly inequivalent to everything.
Recommendations
Truthy and falsy values can catch out the most experienced developers. Those new to programming or migrating from other languages have no chance! Fortunately, there are simple steps to catch the most difficult-to-spot errors when handling truthy and falsy variables:
1. Avoid direct comparisons
It’s rarely necessary to compare two truthy and falsy values when a single value will always equate to true or false:
// instead of
if (x == false) // ...
// runs if x is false, 0, '', or []
// use
if (!x) // ...
// runs if x is false, 0, '', NaN, null or undefined
2. Use
=== strict equality
Use a
=== strict equality (or
!== strict inequality) comparisons to compare values and avoid type conversion issues:
// instead of
if (x == y) // ...
// runs if x and y are both truthy or both falsy
// e.g. x = null and y = undefined
// use
if (x === y) // ...
// runs if x and y are identical...
// except when both are NaN
3. Convert to real Boolean values where necessary
Any value can be converted to a real Boolean value using a double-negative
!! to be absolutely certain a false is generated only by
false,
0,
"",
null,
undefined and
NaN:
// instead of
if (x === y) // ...
// runs if x and y are identical...
// except when both are NaN
// use
if (!!x === !!y) // ...
// runs if x and y are identical...
// including when either or both are NaN
Conclusion
Truthy and falsy values allow you to write terse JavaScript conditions and ternary operators. However, always consider the edge cases. A rogue empty array or NaN variable could lead to many hours of debugging grief!