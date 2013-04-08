How Much Do You Really Know About PHP?
By Sarah Hawk
Programming
What do you actually know about PHP…? Why not test your knowledge by answering the questions below (you can find the answers at http://quizpoint.com/)?
1. What was the original definition of the acronym PHP?
2. PHP is a loosely typed language. What does this mean?
3. What are magic quotes?
4. Why might you use “htmlspecialchars($name, ENT_QUOTES, ‘UTF-8’)”?
5. What does the following code output?
<?php
$var1 = “Hi”;
$var2 = 3;
$var2 = $var1;
$var1 = “Bye”;
echo $var2;
?>
No matter what you scored, we’re confident that our experts can shed some light on your burning PHP questions. Make sure you join our free Talk Object-Oriented PHP with the Experts session at 7am BST this Thursday April 11th.
Our expert is Lorna Mitchell – tutor of the Learnable course Object-oriented PHP and co-author of PHP Master: Write Cutting-edge Code
The session is a 1 hour text based chat session where you are free to ask any questions that you may have. A full transcript of the session will be posted up on SitePoint later in the day in case you can’t make it.
You can find more info on the session in this forum post or find out what time the session will take place in your part of the world here.
A link to the chatroom will be posted in the above forum post on the day, as well as via our Twitter and Facebook pages.
