How Much Do You Really Know About PHP?

1. What was the original definition of the acronym PHP?

2. PHP is a loosely typed language. What does this mean?

3. What are magic quotes?

4. Why might you use “htmlspecialchars($name, ENT_QUOTES, ‘UTF-8’)”?

5. What does the following code output?

<?php

$var1 = “Hi”;

$var2 = 3;

$var2 = $var1;

$var1 = “Bye”;

echo $var2;

?>

