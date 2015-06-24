Video: First Steps With The Command Line
Web
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
It’s time to put your fears aside and get more comfortable with the command line. In this video I’ll show you how to manoeuvre your way around and develop files using the command line.
Reggie is a longtime Network Admin who has finally seen the error of his ways and has come over to the darkside: development. He likes to hack together web projects in his spare time using Angular, Compass, Sass, Bootstrap, or Foundation.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns