Younes's articles
Exploring Github’s Public Events with PHP and Google BigQuery
Younes Rafie explores Github's Public Event data through Google BigQuery, and builds a demo PHP app around it for checking project popularity. Check it out!
YouTube Videos in PHP: Categories, Search and Suggestions
Following up on his previous post, Younes Rafie implements searching and categories into his Youtube Laravel application.
Displaying YouTube Videos in PHP
The Youtube API can be a powerful ally in creating your own video watching app. See how Younes does it in this intro to using Youtube with Laravel!
Building a Micro Markdown API App with Lumen
Younes Rafie shows you how easy it is to build a micro application with Laravel's Lumen micro-framework. See how to build an API app for Markdown!
More Effective PHP Logging with Loggly
Younes Rafie explains how to enhance your PHP logging with Loggly.
Generating PHP Documentation with Sami
Younes Rafie demonstrates using Sami, the documentation generator, to extract docs from your code's docblocks - even across several tagged versions
Using Github Webhooks with PHP
In this short tutorial, Rafie Younes will show you how to implement Github webhooks with your PHP app - log all changes to a repo in your local database!
Laravel 4 to Laravel 5 – The Simple Upgrade Guide
Younes covers upgrading from Laravel 4 to Laravel 5 in this short guide, referencing the most important change points. Have you upgraded yet?
Quick Tip: Develop Laravel 5 Packages the Laravel 4 Way
Ever developed Laravel 4 packages? Ever wondered how you can use the same procedure to build them for Laravel 5? Wonder no more - Rafie Younes explains it.
Quick Tip: Composer & Github – Develop Packages Interactively
Ever wondered how you can develop your PHP package while using it in an app for best effect? Use Github to fetch it via Composer, still undeployed!
How to Use Github’s API with PHP
Younes Rafie explores the Github API and its integration with PHP via a Laravel helper application
Use Laravel Contracts to Build a Laravel 5 Twig Package
Younes Rafie explains what Laravel contracts are all about and uses them to implement a Twig engine into Laravel
Commenting, Upvoting and Uploading Photos with the 500px API
Younes Rafied further explores 500px's API and implements upvoting, favoriting, commenting and uploading of new photos into the app he built last time!
Popular Photos, Filters and User Profiles with the 500px API
Younes Rafie shows you how to implement 500px API into your Laravel application, adding popular photos, filters and users' profiles to it.
Introduction to Silex – A Symfony Micro-framework
Rafie Younes introduces Silex, the microframework from Sensiolabs, the makers of Symfony. What is it good for? Is it better than Symfony? Find out!
How to Build an OctoberCMS Widget Plugin
Younes Rafie continues his foray into OctoberCMS development by showing you how to build a widget plugin from scratch.
How to Build an OctoberCMS Theme
Younes Rafie builds a blogging theme for OctoberCMS in this step by step tutorial. Laravel powered blogging in a jiffy!
Building OctoberCMS Plugins: Google Analytics
Younes Rafie will build a Google Analytics plugin for OctoberCMS from scratch to show you how simple it is. Get started today!
Google Analytics API v3 and PHP: Filters and Charts
Younes Rafie upgrades his previous demo application by extending the Google Analytics implementation with filters and charts from Highcharts.js
Using the Google Analytics API v3 with PHP: Fetching Data
Younes continues his series by showing readers how to fetch Google Analytics data for their properties via the Google Analytics V3 API
Using the Google Analytics API with PHP: Logging In
Younes Rafie shows us how we can log into the Google Analytics API from PHP to start querying it for analytics data
How to Create a Laravel CSS-Minify Command
Younes Rafie explains how one can create a Laravel Artisan Command for command line execution - CSS minification
Dependency Injection with Laravel’s IoC
Younes Rafie introduces Laravel IoC and explains how it's used for dependency injection
Memberships with Laravel Cashier
Younes Rafie explains how we can use Laravel Cashier to add a paid membership option to our web application via Stripe