Wern's articles
Fast, Lightweight Data Storage for Cordova Apps with LokiJS
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta looks at using LokiJS with Cordova based apps for fast and light data storage.
Build an Android App with React Native
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to use React Native to create an Android app based on the Pokemon Pokodex that even reads results to you!
Using Socket.IO and Cordova to Create a Real Time Chat App
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta looks at creating a real time chat app based on Cordova, Ionic and Socket.IO
Working with the Facebook API in a Cordova App
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to use the Facebook API in a Cordova app for authenticating and posting content to a Facebook app
Liking, Watchlisting and Uploading through Vimeo’s API
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern continues where he left off in the last part, and implements liking, watchlisting and uploading of videos into his Slim application!
Building a Basic Video Search App with Vimeo’s API and Slim
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern goes through the process of building a sample video search application consuming Vimeo's API, using the Slim framework. Don't change the channel!
Build a Real-Time Photo Update App with the Instagram API
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta demonstrates how to hook in to the Instagram API to receive real-time photo updates for a specific hashtag, using Node, Express and Socket.io.
How to Quickly Build a Chat App with Ratchet
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how easy it is to build a JavaScript + PHP chat app with Ratchet and some JS libraries. Just two files of PHP! Start messaging now!
Conquering Instagram with PHP and the Instagram API
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta takes a look at the Instagram API, and uses both Guzzle and a PHP client to access it - tune in and build your own Instagram app!
Android Video Calling with CrossWalk and PeerJS
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to create a video calling app for Android with Crosswalk and PeerJS.
Push Notifications in Ionic Apps with Google Cloud Messaging
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to create a Cordova app based on Android that integrates with the Google Cloud Messaging push notification service
Voice controlled PHP apps with API.ai
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern introduces API.ai, a service which allows you to tie voice control to your apps by recognizing natural language and applying callbacks to phrases
Creating a PhoneRTC Calling App – Server Side
By Wern Ancheta,
In the final part of this short series, Wern Ancheta adds a server side component to our PhoneRTC calling app to handle client connections.
Creating an Audio Calling App with Ionic and PhoneRTC
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta starts a two part article on creating an app for audio calling between users with Ionic, Cordova and PhoneRTC
Introduction to Elasticsearch in PHP
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta goes through a bare-bones introduction to Elasticsearch, the amazingly fast search engine you can populate with custom data and use with PHP.
Caching Hat-trick: Varnish, Memcached and PHP libraries
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta goes through another set of common caching techniques in PHP: Varnish, Memcached and libraries like Doctrine Cache and Stash
Caching Hat-trick: Zend Opcache, Etags and Query Caching
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta covers three common approaches to caching in PHP: Zend Opcache, Query Caching and Expires Headers.
Adding Products to Your eBay Store with the Trading API
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how to implement product adding functionality into your eBay client app with Guzzle and the Trading API from eBay
Configuring Your Store’s Settings with the eBay Trading API
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how you can develop an eBay client app used for configuring your store's settings.
Introducing eBay’s Trading API – Setting Up
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces you to the world of eBay's APIs - setting up an application, configuring a database, and preparing for building an eBay app!
Getting Started with Medoo – Examples of Use
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces Medoo, a small database abstraction library that aims to make your database related codebase lighter.
Create a Movie Recommendation App with Prediction.io – Implementation
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces you to Prediction.io, an open source machine learning server you can use to smarten up your web apps - build the full app now!
Create a Movie Recommendation App with Prediction.io – Setup
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces you to Prediction.io, an open source machine learning server you can use to smarten up your web apps - learn how to install it.
Automate PHP with Phake – Real World Examples
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta goes through some real world examples of using Phake to execute common tasks we may not be willing to deal with manually.
Automate PHP with Phake – Introduction
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta explains the role of Phake - an automation tool for PHP based on Ruby's Rake which lets you automate mundane tasks you don't want to deal with
Database Versioning with DBV
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta explains what DBV is and how one can use it to version control a database