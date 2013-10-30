Create Mouthwatering Bread Typography in Photoshop

Food imagery can foster surprisingly strong reactions in viewers. Whether they’re part of holiday promotions or everyday advertising, consumers are reliably hungry, and a triggered appetite can often result in a sale, a lead, or at least a strong impression.

In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to create a wonderful baked bread text effect using Photoshop. I will explain every step in order to achieve the best possible result. Let’s get started!

First, let’s have a peek ahead at the final outcome.



Resources:

Step 1

First of all, you have to create a Photoshop document. In this case, we will work on an 800px by 800px canvas.

Step 2

Before creating the letter “C”, we have to include a proper background. I chose a wood pattern, but you can decide to use something else (another wood pattern or a floral one work work very well).



Step 3

Now, it’s time to work on the text. Select the horizontal type tool and write the letter “C”. We set the size to 600 pixels and we’ve used a bold font like “Franks”. Set the color of the text to #eddcb9.



Step 4

Duplicate this newly-created text layer three times and call the copies C1, C2, and C3. Set the fill value of these three levels to 0%.



Step 5

We’ll now work on the original text layer and add some effects. So, open the “Layer Styles” window and choose the “Outer Glow”. use the following values:

Blend Mode: Multiply

Color: #79581d

Opacity: 70%

Angle: 75°

Distance: 18

Spread: 0

Size: 18

Choose the “Bevel and Emboss” and set the following values:

Style: Inner bevel

Technique: Smooth

Depth: 100%

Direction: Up

Size: 60

Soften: 10

Angle: 120°

Altitude: 25°

Highlight mode: Screen (White)

Opacity: 70%

Shadow mode: Multiply (#b69c65)

Opacity: 70%

You should get a result like the one shown below.



Step 6

Double-click on the level called “C1” and apply the following “Inner Shadow” values:

Blend Mode: Multiply (#533416)

Opacity: 70%

Angle: 125° to 130°

Distance: 0

Choke: 0

Size: 10

Noise: 0

Then, apply the following “Inner Glow” values:

Blend Mode: Multiply

Opacity: 80%

Fill: gradient fill from #d77e36 to #e0c09a

Technique: Precise

Source: Center

Size: 45

Contour: Gaussian

Range: 75

Step 7

Move on the “C2” level and, as we did before, open the “Layer Styles” window. Choose “Bevel and Emboss” and set the values based on the following:

Style: Inner Bevel Technique: Smooth Depth: 100% Direction: Up

Size: 60

Soften: 0

Angle: 70°

Altitude: 65°

Highlight mode: Screen (#f7e0be) Opacity: 30%

Shadow mode: Multiply (Black)

Opacity: 0%

Then click on “Texture” and insert the following pattern:



You should have an identical Photoshop project to the one shown below:



Step 8

Now, double-click on the last text level, “C3” and open the “Bevel and Emboss” window.

Style: Inner Bevel Technique: Smooth Depth: 75% Direction: Up

Size: 70

Soften: 0

Angle: 55°

Altitude: 40°

Highlight mode: Screen (White) Opacity: 80%

Shadow mode: Multiply (Black) Opacity: 0%

We have almost completed the first part of the tutorial.



Step 9

Create a new layer and call it “Color”. Choose the brush tool, set the size to 30 pixels, set the color to #a7520f, and adjust the flow to 5/6%. You simply have to color the inner part of the letter to give a more realistic appearance.



Step 10

Create another new layer and name it “Effect”. Set the primary color to #f3d6ac and set the background to #9a7230. Create a new selection by selecting the “C” layers together with this newly-created layer. Hold the Ctrl key to select all necessary layers. Then go to “Filter” > “Render” > “Clouds”. Once again, click on “Filter” > “Sketch” > “Bas Relief”. Set “Detail” to 13 and “Smoothness” to 3. Lastly, change the Blend Mode to “Soft Light.”



Step 11

The majority of the design is complete. We only have to draw the sesame and poppy seeds that are present on the lettering. Let’s start from the white ones. We have to create a new custom Photoshop brush, but don’t worry, it won’t be difficult.

Pick the “Brush Tool” and open its window (click on “Window”, then on “Brush”). Thanks to this panel, we’ll be able to develop a new custom brush easily. Set the size to 10 pixels, the angle to 0°, the roundness to 40%, the hardness to 85% and the Spacing to 200%. Then, click on “Shape Dynamics” and set the “Size Jitter” to 40%, the “Minimum Diameter” to 5%, the “Angle Jitter” to 100% and the “Roundness Jitter” to 0%.

Go to “Scattering” and set “Scatter” to 1000%, set the “Count” to 3, and set the “Count Jitter” to 4%.

Your custom brush should be similar to this one:



Choose white as your brush color and draw some seeds on the letter “C”.



Step 12

Now, open the “Layer styles” window and go to “Bevel and Emboss”. Set the following values:

Style: Inner Bevel Technique: Smooth Depth: 100% Direction: Up

Size: 7

Soften: 0

Angle: 55°

Altitude: 40°

Highlight mode: Screen (#f4ad63) Opacity: 80%

Shadow mode: Multiply (#ad6110) Opacity: 0%

Now we’ll work on the “Drop Shadow”:

Blend Mode: Multiply (Black) Opacity: 50%

Angle: 120°

Distance: 2

Spread: 0 Size: 3

Step 13

It’s time to create the black poppy seeds. We have to repeat what we did in steps 12 and 13 with the only difference being that the brush color will be black and not white.



Conclusion

We’ve finally finished the letter “C”. To create other letters and words you just have to repeat the process and use the same techniques and layer styles. I remind you that you can use the function “Copy Layer Style” in order to add the same effect on different levels in seconds.



I hope you enjoyed the tutorial and have some delicious baked bread lettering as a result. Let me know how it turned out!