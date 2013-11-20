Creating JavaScript Sliders Using Twitter Bootstrap 3
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Twitter Bootstrap 3 is one of the best CSS frameworks for developing and designing content management systems. It is easy to design blogs, portfolios and profiles using Twitter Bootstrap’s grid layouts. One thing that many types of CMS have in common is the “Slider”. A sequential automated display of images, a slider can be anything: showcasing your latest projects, showing off your client’s assets, describing special offers, linking to news items, or highlighting your latest blog posts.
In this article, we will learn how to create a JavaScript slider using Twitter Bootstrap 3’s Carousel Component.
Understanding Twitter Bootstrap 3 Carousel Component
The markup for the Carousel Component goes as follows:
<div id="carousel-example-generic" class="carousel slide" data-ride="carousel">
<!-- Indicators -->
<ol class="carousel-indicators">
<li data-target="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide-to="0" class="active"></li>
<li data-target="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide-to="1"></li>
<li data-target="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide-to="2"></li>
</ol>
<!-- Slider Content (Wrapper for slides )-->
<div class="carousel-inner">
<div class="item active">
<img src="..." alt="...">
<div class="carousel-caption">
...
</div>
</div>
...
</div>
<!-- Controls -->
<a class="left carousel-control" href="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide="prev">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-left"></span>
</a>
<a class="right carousel-control" href="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide="next">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right"></span>
</a>
</div>
From the above code, we understand that Bootstrap 3 carousel is divided into three major sections:
- Indicators
- Slider content
- Controls
See the live demo of the slider created using the default Bootstrap 3 structure.
To set any div as the slider, we have to apply the classes
carousel and
slide. The
carousel class defines the element as an element with a “merry-go-round” feature. The
slide is applied to add the slide effect when the slider changes.
Indicators are the small circles placed at the bottom center of the slider to indicate the current slide position and the number of sliders in total. Indicators are declared using an ordered list.
<ol class="carousel-indicators">
<li data-target="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide-to="0" class="active"></li>
<li data-target="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide-to="1"></li>
<li data-target="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide-to="2"></li>
</ol>
The ordered list is given the class
carousel-indicators to make the child elements look like small circles. Each
li element must have a
data-target attribute with the value as the id of the parent carousel div. They must also have a unique
data-slide-to attribute with integer values as strings in an incremental order starting from “0”.
Slider content is the main portion of the slider. It is in this space we will place our slider’s content. The slider content area is defined using the class
carousel-inner. This div can again have unlimited
item divs. The first
item div must have an active class defined.
<div class="carousel-inner">
<div class="item active">
<img src="..." alt="...">
<div class="carousel-caption">
...
</div>
</div>
...
</div>
Each
item div has two subsections:
image and
carousel-caption. The image is used as full width display content in the slider. The
carousel-caption is placed floating over its respective image. You can place either an
<h3></h3> element or a
<p></p> element – or even both – inside the
carousel-caption.
Controls are the left and right arrow marks that are used to manually change the slider.
<!-- Controls -->
<a class="left carousel-control" href="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide="prev">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-left"></span>
</a>
<a class="right carousel-control" href="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide="next">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right"></span>
</a>
</div>
There should be two
elements: one for each arrow. The first
element will have a span with the
glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-left class to show the left arrow, and the second
element will have
glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right to show the right arrow. Since Bootstrap uses fonts instead of images to show the icons, we have to follow glyphicon classes to show the icons.
That’s it! You have successfully created a slider for your website. Plus, we didn’t write a single line of JavaScript to make it work. bootstrap.js does things automatically for you.
Carousel Options
You can further customize the default functions of the slider by adding some more
data-* attributes to the parent carousel div.
data-interval is used to indicate the time gap between each slide. It takes a number as the value and the number represents milliseconds.
data-pause is used to define when to pause the sliding activity. If the value is “hover” it stops sliding when the mouse is placed on the slider.
data-wrap is a boolean attribute which tells whether or not the slider should continue sliding from the beginning once the end is reached.
For JQuery Geeks
Well, if you love using jQuery and
data-* attributes are not your cup of tea, then Bootstrap allows you to initialize sliders using JavaScript, too!
To make a carousel div work like a carousel, you have to write the following snippet:
$('.carousel').carousel()
The Carousel options can then be set by passing a JSON object inside the carousel function.
For example:
$('.carousel').carousel({
interval: 2000,
pause: “hover”,
wrap: true
})
You can also manually trigger slider events using snippets like the ones below:
.carousel('pause') // to pause the slider
.carousel('cycle') // to cycle through the slider items
.carousel(2) // to forcibly display the the 3rd slide in the slider
.carousel('prev') // to show the previous slide
.carousel(‘next’) // to show the next slide in the slider
The above methods may be called from within any JavaScript code to manipulate the normal working of the slider. I do find the
prev and
next methods very useful when I want to display my own buttons instead of Bootstrap’s arrows. Especially when they are placed outside the carousel’s parent div.
Conclusion
Hopefully, you have enjoyed learning how to create JavaScript sliders without writing thousands of lines of JavaScript code.
I think, when used properly, Twitter Bootstrap’s JavaScript Components will prove to be an essential part of your development process.
They will surely save you the most development time. Most importantly, they are cross browser compatible, so you don’t have to tear your hair out in order to make them work in older browsers.
Read more about Twitter Bootstrap’s JavaScript Components.
If you are new to it, you can start learning Twitter Bootstrap here.
If you have any suggestions or feedback on this article, do mention them below in the comments section. I will be happy to hear them and help where I can.
Web Designer with over 6 years of experience, including user experience and front end development. Currently, CEO and Co-Founder of Hashnode, a network of software developers. Has published two books: Jump Start Bootstrap and Jump Start Foundation for SitePoint Premium.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns