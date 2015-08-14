The 30 Best Websites to Learn Marketing for Free
Digital Marketing by WooRank
Between January 2011 and January 2015, the number of job listings on Indeed containing “content marketing” or “content strategy” grew by about 350 percent; therefore, I think it’s safe to assume some of you startup founders are hiring a marketer or two.
But how many of you actually know anything about digital marketing, specifically social media marketing and/or content marketing? I’m guessing not many of you.
You’re probably thinking: Well, duh – that’s why I’m hiring someone to do it. Which makes me remember something my father told me a long, long time ago:
“Lauren, before you ever hire someone for a job, you better know how to do the job yourself.”
There’s a plethora of reasons why my father is right about this, but instead of boring you with all my arguments, I figure my time would be better spent telling you where you can quickly pick up these digital marketing skills.
Here’s a comprehensive (but not overwhelming) list of the best places to learn digital marketing online. Enjoy!
1. The Beginner’s Guide to Social Media
By: Moz, Cost: Free
The Beginner’s Guide to Social Media is a beautifully laid out and interactive guide that makes it easy to learn what you want when you want.
2. Social Media Calendar
By: Twenty20, Cost: Free
According to Micah Cohen, Twenty20 Product Manager, Twenty20 interviewed hundreds of social media managers to come up with the best social media content calendar, which gives you seven days notice on all major events/holidays accompanied with popular hashtags.
3. Content Marketing Stack
Curated By: Nicolas Nemni, Cost: Free
The Content Marketing Stack is a curated directory of content marketing resources and tutorials.
4. Marketing Stack
By: Ben Tossell, Mubashar Iqbal, Daniel Kempe Cost: Free
Marketing Stack, which inspired the above Content Marketing Stack, is a curated directory of marketing resources and tools. It was inspired by StartUp Stash.
5. Content Machine
By: Dan Norris, Cost: Free
Free on Kindle, Norris provides nine proven frameworks for content marketing to scale a content marketing machine.
6. Getting Started With Social Media: A Resource Guide
By: Social Media Examiner, Cost: Free
If you are new to social media or you’re not sure you’re doing the right thing, this page is for you. It contains a number of resources to help bring you up to speed.
7. Social Marketing Success Kit
By: Marketo, Cost: Free
Discover how to drive new business and revenue through various social media channels with the Marketo Social Marketing Success Kit.
8. HubSpot Social Media Blog
By: HubSpot, Cost: Free
Learn about the latest news and updates on social media via HubSpot, which breaks the marketing news before anyone else.
9. Learn Local Marketing
By: Moz, Cost: Free
The Moz Local Learning Center will teach you: what local search is; whether local search is the best marketing option for your business; and how to implement local search best practices to drive the maximum number of customers to you.
10. The Beginner’s Guide to SEO
By: Moz, Cost: Free
The Beginner’s Guide to Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an in-depth tutorial on how search engines work. This guide covers the fundamental strategies that make your websites search engine–friendly.
11. The Beginner’s Guide to Link Building
By: Moz, Cost: Free
Whether you’re brand new to link building or have been doing it for a while, we’re sure you’ll find something useful in this guide.
12. 48 Content Marketing Tools To Help You Save Time And Get Better Results
By: Adam Connell, Cost: Free
Connell shares a powerhouse of epic content marketing tools with you that will help you do everything from planning to promoting and improving your content.
13. The Blogging Wizard Resource Library
By: Adam Connell, Cost: Free
You’ll find a collection of guides, templates and checklists that you can use to grow your traffic, email subscribers, social following and more.
14. A 52-Installment Content Marketing Course
By: Copyblogger, Cost: Free
This guide will fill in the gaps to your content marketing knowledge, and it will help you become a content marketing expert in your industry or company.
15. Content Marketing Glossary
By: Curata, Cost: Free
All the words (and influencers) you need to know to kill content marketing.
16. 212 Blog Post Ideas
By: Digital Marketer, Cost: Free
This article is divided into 8 sections, each representing a goal you might be trying to reach with your blog. You can also download a mind map of this post here.
17. Effective Blog Content MindMap
By: Lauren Holliday (me), Cost: Free
This is a mindmap I created to help content marketers come up with effective blog content ideas.
18. Inbound Certification
By: HubSpot, Cost: Free
This free and open-to-anyone certification created by HubSpot is a comprehensive marketing course that covers the core elements of the Inbound methodology.
19. HubSpot Marketing Library
By: HubSpot, Cost: Free
A free and open-to-anyone library of anything and everything inbound marketing related, from ebooks to templates and more goodies for you to download.
20. The Definitive Guide to Content Marketing
By: iDoneThis, Cost: Free
A free, interactive content marketing guide based on the framework iDoneThis used to grow its startup from nothing to a million-dollar business.
21. Kapost Resource Library
By: Kapost, Cost: Free
Explore Kapost’s entire catalog of free marketing resources.
22. The Advanced Guide to Content Marketing
By: Neil Patel, Kathryn Aragon, Cost: Free
The most extensive and detailed guide of advanced content marketing techniques available today, according to guide authors.
23. The Essential List of Startup Marketing Resources
By: Ryan Gum, Cost: Free
Ryan Gum put together a list of the essentials you need to know to acquire customers for your startup.
24. Distributing Content Marketing – The Complete Guide
By: Iris Shoor, Cost: Free
So you created great content, now what? Distribute it!
25. The ultimate guide to creating content that converts
By: WPCurve, Cost: Free
In this post you’ll learn how to create content that converts (i.e. content that drives opt ins, leads and revenue to your business).
26. Primer
By: Google, Cost: Free
Primer is an experimental mobile app we created to make navigating the digital world easier for you.
27. The Beginner’s Guide to Online Marketing
By: Neil Patel, Ritika Puri, Cost: Free
According to authors, this is the most extensive and comprehensive introduction to online marketing that you’ll find anywhere.
28. Learn Marketing
By: Zana.io, Cost: Free
Learn how research-driven and experience-driven marketing can help your product or vision succeed.
29. Advanced Content Promotion Checklist and Guide
By: Process.st, Cost: Free
Process.st created this checklist you can use to promote the content you work so hard to create.
30. Ultimate Website Launch Checklist
By: Process.st, Cost: Free
Process.st created this handy checklist for you use on your next website launch or redesign.
Lauren Holliday is a full-stack marketer, SitePoint's business and marketing editor and the founder of Freelanship, which connects students with project-based internships. Learn more about Lauren on her website.
