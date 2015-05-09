It seems like all everyone’s been talking (or freaking out) about is Mobilegeddon – Google’s algorithm update, which penalizes websites that are not responsive.

As it turns out, the update is not as bad as everyone made it out to be. Unfortunately though, Google isn’t the only one rolling out algorithm changes.

Facebook has just announced that its updating its algorithm too, and it looks like things are going to get bleaker than they already are for the rest of us little guys out there trying to grow our businesses.

Here are the Three Facebook Algorithm Updates

1. See More Content From the Same Source

In order for users with few friends to get better content in their Newsfeeds, Facebook will now display more content from the same source.

2. See All Friends’ Updates

No matter what your friends share or when they shared it, their posts will always be on the higher end of your feed. Facebook wants to ensure users never miss updates from their friends.

3. Friends’ Likes and Comments

The final update revolves around those annoying posts you see on your Newsfeed now that are something like: “Lauren liked Business Insider’s post.” After the update, you may no longer see those nasty status updates.

It’s Time to Give Up on Facebook Marketing

Facebook has consistently said that it wants to be the newspaper of the future, basically.

In fact, the news broke last month that Facebook is having discussions with publications such as Buzzfeed. Why? Because the wannabe newspaper possibly wants to host news sites’ content.

I dedicate absolutely zero time to my Facebook page, aside from one-click scheduling of good articles I find on the web with the Buffer Chrome extension.

And I’m not the only one who has opted to give up on Facebook. Big brands like GrooveHq and Eat24 have deleted their pages long ago.

Here’s an excerpt from Eat24’s hilarious breakup letter to Facebook.

We’d love to say “It’s not you, it’s us” but it’s totally you. Not to be rude, but you aren’t the smart, funny social network we fell in love with several years back. You’ve changed. A lot.



When we first met, you made us feel special. We’d tell you a super funny joke about Sriracha and you’d tell all our friends and then everyone would laugh together. But now? Now you want us to give you money if we want to talk to our friends. Now when we show you a photo of a taco wrapped with bacon, you’re all like “PROMOTE THIS POST! GET MORE FRIENDS!” instead of just liking us for who we are. That’s hella messed up.



Basically, Facebook is using its power to make you – us – pay the price – the “boost this post” price. And quite frankly I don’t feel like wasting my time (or money) on it anymore.

Groove feels the same way. The SaaS startup was spending one hour per week on it, and they decided they could reallocate that time (52 hours per year) to other platforms that actually generate a return on investment (ROI).

Here’s Where You Should Relocate

You’re probably wondering: Well, if I don’t use Facebook then which social media networks should I use?

Twitter and LinkedIn are pretty good, and I definitely use them a lot, but this isn’t where the real traction is at either.

The real traction is happening in niche, online communities, such as Reddit and Inbound as well as forums, such as Quora. These sites require longer posts, but if your posts are good then they’ll rise to the top naturally.

You know where else it’s at online?!

Publishing platforms is where it’s goin’ on as well.

When I type publishing platforms, I mean places like Medium and LinkedIn Publishing.

I am a huge fan of Medium in particular because it is so easy to get your stuff read by a huge audience. It’s the same type of awesome, engagement story with LinkedIn Publishing.

Conclusion

There’s no room for shallow status updates anymore.

No one cares about your page’s poll of the day or that you now have 500 followers.

What they care about is being educated.

This is why helpful forum posts and valuable, in-depth answers to questions on Quora are far more worthy of your time then scheduling a perfectly concocted Facebook post.

Stop Facebooking, and start helping.

Do you think I’m wrong? Should businesses still invest in Facebook? Tell me why you agree or disagree with me.