The Top 18 Finds This Week

I’m that annoying co-worker.

You know the one – the one who sends a million one-line emails with links for you to click on because she thinks they’re cool as ****.

What I forget is that everyone does not like reading as much as I do so when I realized I was annoying some people with my emails, I cut back, and I decided to make a spreadsheet of my really cool finds. Then at the end of each week, I would send my spreadsheet to the team, and they could look at it or not – their choice (or loss).

Lately, I’ve been getting a lot of emails from people asking what I’m reading or which tools I’m using, and so, I decided to do a roundup of the best goodies I’ve found in the past week or so.

If you guys like this type of post, please tell me in the comments, and I’ll make it a regular weekly or bi-weekly “thing.”

Here’s my latest top finds.

If you haven’t noticed – GIFs are in and static is out. GIFs are not only fantastic for announcing new features, but they’re also great when you just want people to stop and actually see what you’re promoting on – say – Twitter. Have you noticed more and more GIFs being used on Twitter? I sure have.

If you don’t read Paul Graham’s blog, well, you’re missing out. In this post, Graham makes the case for naming your startup based on whether or not you own the domain name for it. He makes a very good point(s) in this post. Read it if you’re struggling to pick a name for your startup.

I can’t believe I’m sharing this goodie publicly because it’s my little secret behind how I spot trends before they go mainstream. Trendwatching.com predicts trends two years or more before they happen. It’s amazing. Read its August Trend Briefing: 15 Innovations from 2015 that will set the stage for how your customers expect to be treated in the near future.

Entrepreneurs should most definitely bookmark First Round Review. Its insightful and actionable posts always teach me something new. I love it. Check out this one on strategy and execution.

I’ve recently become obsessed with Lincoln Murphy’s blog. Are you defining your ideal customer profile or buyer personas currently? Read this. Will you be defining your customer profiles or buyer personas in the near future? Bookmark this!

Looking for investors? Here’s a list of micro-VC firms, i.e. “firms raising funds <$100MM with 80% of the initial investment being “seed” stage (seed being an evolving term these days).”

My friends and colleagues have been LOVING this article from First Round Review on designing your “sales stack.” If you need help designing your sales process, read this. I even took notes on it because I found it so important. You can view them here.

HubSpot answers the age-old question: How long should my blog post be?

I’ve been working on onboarding a lot lately, and I found Appcues’ “Onboarding Academy” extremely useful and easy to navigate / hop around on.

You NEED to be able to find email addresses efficiently today. Here’s the ultimate guide with a list of tools to help you get those email addresses that are so hard to find.

The Hustle is one of my new favorite publications. This post is easy to read and provides actionable tips anyone can take to grow their business on LinkedIn.

Jacob King breaks down Google Ventures’ acquisitions.

This is a really helpful article to bookmark and revisit. It provides phenomenal ideas and templates for startup founders and CEOs.

First Round shares its research findings on what separates the big wins from the average wins based on their analyzations of its portfolio companies.

Okay, we all want to know the answer to the duplicate content myth. Finally, someone gives us an answer – Ahrefs – in this great post on its blog.

I’ve bookmarked this post. It’s helpful when you aren’t sure what to measure employees and/or yourself on when trying to build a successful business.

Great piece on onboarding by Intercom. I love their blog for onboarding advice (plus I’m customer).

Interesting case study on how to increase your customer/member retention rate based on “The Hook Model.”

So would you like to read another post like this next week or bi-weekly?! Please tell us in the comments so we can better serve your reading tastes.