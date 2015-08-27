Laugh Your Way to More Sales: How to be Funny

If you can make someone laugh, you can make them do anything.

Likability matters – in business, in love, basically, everything in life requires you to be likable by other people.

One easy way to be likable is to make people laugh. Yes, there are some anomalies, who don’t like to laugh, and I’d recommend not doing business with them anyway.

Here’s how to be funny, according to Sarah Cooper, who is funny as hell. (If you don’t believe me, read this bit titled: “If Your Coworkers Were Rappers.”

Step 1: Keep it real, bro

Just be honest. Stop trying to be funny. Why do I laugh obnoxiously loud to Aziz Ansari’s standup shows? Because the guy is real as sh-t. He says what everyone else wants to. To be funny, just be observant and honest.

Idea: You can even increase engagement with your community and be even funnier by asking your social media followers questions. For example, if you want to write a funny blog post that people will share, post on Facebook something like: “Hey, what’s the most annoying thing your co-workers do in meetings? This will make for a killer post fo sho.



Step 2: Mash it up

Cooper suggests taking boring, everyday topics and spicing it up with exciting stuff. Combine different topics together. I feel like this is synonymous with connecting the dots to solve a problem for your customers.

Inspiration: If my Coworkers Were Rappers – Yes, clearly I Pocketed this post.



Step 3: Make fun of yourself (on your way to the bank)

I can attest to this one working. People always LOL when I call myself out about stupid or embarrassing crap that I do.

As Cooper says, “There’s nothing funnier about a confident person, who is doing well, calling themselves out for what they’re doing wrong or why they’re an idiot.”

Idea: What are you clueless about or not good at? Exploit it!

Step 4: Compare two things

Opinion posts are awesome because they make you want to comment. They make you want to pick a side. Pick two, unexpected things to compare for each category to keep it interesting.

Inspiration: The Difference Between Living in New York and San Francisco

Conclusion

People love people who make them laugh. Make someone laugh, and you can make them do anything.

All I’m sayin’ is be genuinely funny, and you’ll most likely get more Twitter followers, more blog subscribers and more conversions.