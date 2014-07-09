Elio is a open source designer and founder of Ura Design. He coordinates community initiatives at SitePoint as well. Further, as a board member at Open Labs Hackerspace, he promotes free software and open source locally and regionally. Elio founded the Open Design team at Mozilla and is a Creative Lead at Glucosio and Visual Designer at The Tor Project. He co-organizes OSCAL and gives talks as a Mozilla Tech Speaker at various conferences. When he doesn’t write for SitePoint, he scribbles his musings on his personal blog.
Elio's articles
Responsive Schedules for WP with the Timetable Plugin
Elio Qoshi reviews the WordPress plugin Timetable, that allows you to easily create responsive schedules for display on your WordPress website.
What’s New for Developers in Firefox OS 2.5
Elio Qoshi looks at the new features coming in Firefox OS 2.5 for developers and hopes they will tempt more developers to the platform.
5 Beautiful Hotel Themes for WordPress
Elio Qoshi showcases 5 stunning hotel themes for WordPress, that will help narrow down your search when working on your next accommodation website project.
Firefox 40: Profiling JavaScript Performance and More
Elio Qoshi reviews Firefox 40's new performance tools, optimizations for Windows 10, malware protection and add-on signing.
An Introduction to Open-source Licenses
Elio Qoshi looks at a range of open-source licenses and how to go about choosing one, such as MIT, Apache and GNU.
More Tips to Further Secure WordPress
In a previous article, we looked at 10 tips to secure WordPress. In this article, we cover even more tips to further help secure your WordPress website.
July 2015 – What’s new in Firefox OS?
Elio Qoshi looks back on a rollercoaster few months for Mozilla and Firefox OS and discusses new developments, strategies and directions for the future.
5 Stunning WordPress Portfolio Themes for Designers
In this article, Elio Qoshi takes a look at some of the best WordPress portfolio themes available, accompanied with real use cases and demos.
The Best Markdown Plugins for WordPress
Markdown is an extremely popular markup language supported by many platforms. In this article we'll cover four of the best markdown plugins for WordPress.
What’s New in Firefox 38
Elio Qoshi looks at Firefox 38, supporting responsive images via picture and srcset, web workers with WebSockets, and DRM via Encrypted Media Extensions.
My Balsamiq: Wireframes on the Web
My Balsamiq brings all the goodness of Balsamiq's famous wireframing tool to a web application you can share with your clients. Elio Qoshi shares his UX.
The Best WordPress Themes and Plugins for Events
If you're organizing an event, then check out this article from Elio Qoshi that covers some of the best WordPress themes and plugins for managing events.
Beyond Responsiveness, the WordPress Mobile Pack Plugin
Elio Qoshi explains how utilising the WordPress Mobile Pack plugin can make turning your online presence into a simple and effective mobile application is a simple and worthwhile process.
Prototyping for Android with Material Design
Elio Qoshi discusses how Proto.io and other tools can be used for prototyping Material design based interfaces.
Introducing Fabric, Twitter’s Mobile Development Platform
Elio Qoshi attended Twitters Fabric event in Berlin and reports back on what he learnt about the company's new mobile development platform.
What’s New in Firefox 36: Android Debugging, HTTP/2 Support and More!
Elio Qoshi takes a look at the latest version of Firefox, version 36, and the new developer goodies, including support for better Android debugging
Capturing Your Values in Your Brand: How Mozilla Did It
Logos talk loudly, so it's important that they are on point with your values and your message. Elio Qoshi takes us through the rebranding of Mozilla.
The State of Firefox OS, What’s In Store for 2015?
Elio Qoshi reviews the year that was 2014 for Firefox OS and looks forward to 2015.
Introducing Appmaker, Teaching Coding Through App Design
Mozilla have created Appmaker to help people learn to code through a simple drag and drop interface. Elio Qoshi tells us more.
Mozilla Introduces Firefox Developer Edition
Elio Qoshi, a Mozilla volunteer representative, explains Mozilla's new major release: A separate standalone version of Firefox designed for web developers.
Firefox: 10 Reasons to Celebrate 10 Years
Firefox is celebrating its 10th year in existence. Elio Qoshi looks back at some of the biggest milestones in the popular web browser's history.
The Best Mobile Development Reference Devices
What are the best reference devices for developing mobile apps? We take a look at iOS, Android, Windows Phone and Firefox OS.
What’s New in Firefox 33
Elio looks at the major new features included in Firefox 33, with particular attention given to the WebIDE, the @media sidebar, and the event listener popup
Treasure! More Awesome Creative Commons Resources
Fonts, icons and stock imagery are the raw fuel of web design, so Elio has scoured the web for some of the best Creative Commons resources out there.
The Long Road to Google’s Material Design
Mobile UIs have been around since the 90's, but big screened smartphones really changed the game. Elio follows Google's journey to Material Design.
How to Create Icons for Your Android App
You've created a great Android app, now what about the icon? Elio Qoshi discusses some simple tips on getting your icons Material Design ready.
2 Tools for Prototyping Mobile Apps
Before you jump into developing your mobile app it's a good idea to to prototype it first, what are some of the best tools for that?
5 Sites For Fantastic Creative Commons Design Resources
Creative Commons offers some great options for designers of all types. Elio shows us some neat tricks to take best advantage of this design goldmine.
Bounce.JS: Create Complex CSS Animations Fast
Getting your head around CSS animation can be tricky but Elio has a great tool to get you started. Bounce.js is free, funky and functional.
Firefox OS 2.0 UI and Design Features
Firefox OS 2.0 is set to introduce many new features, UI and design changes to the burgeoning OS, we take a tour through them.