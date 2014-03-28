Collins is a web developer and freelance writer. Creator of the popular ProfilePress and MailOptin WordPress plugins. When not wrangling with code, you can find him writing at his personal blog or on Twitter.
Collins's articles
Client-Side Form Validation with HTML5
Blogs
A look at some of the easy to use form features in HTML5, to help you validate user-entered data before it reaches the server.
Effortless Website Backups with Mover.io
Web
Mover.io is an online service that allows you to do easy website file and database backups to multiple cloud services.
Image Scraping with Symfony’s DomCrawler
PHP
Agbonghama Collins covers a simple use case of an image scraper that uses DomCrawler to find, download, and zip all images on a website