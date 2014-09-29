Deep Dive into the WordPress HTTP API

The Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) is inarguably the most significant protocol used on the Internet today.

Web services, network enabled appliances and the growth of network computing continues to expand the role of the HTTP protocol beyond user driven web browsers, while increasing the number of applications that require HTTP support.

In recent times, companies offering products or services to end-users are ‘APIfying’ their websites and/or applications.

An API – Application Programming Interface – at its most basic level allows product or service to talk to other products or services. In this way, an API allows you to open up data and functionality to other developers, to other businesses or even between departments and locations within your company. It is increasingly the way in which companies exchange data, services and complex resources, both internally, externally with partners, and openly with the public. Credit: API Evangelist

Within PHP, there are many possible ways for sending HTTP requests. Examples include file_get_contents, fsockopen, and cURL.

Prior to WordPress 2.7, plugin developers all had their own implementation for sending HTTP requests and receiving the response which was an added burden to them because they had to support it afterwards to keep them working.

The WordPress HTTP API was created to standardize a single API that handled everything with regards to HTTP as simply as possible. The HTTP API supports various PHP HTTP transports or implementations to cater for different hosting environments and configurations.

Sending Requests with the HTTP API

To send or make a request to a web service or API using the WordPress HTTP API, the following helper functions come in handy.

wp_remote_get() – send HTTP GET method requests.

wp_remote_post() – send HTTP POST requests.

wp_remote_head() – send HTTP HEAD requests.

wp_remote_request() – send requests using any custom HTTP method, be it GET, POST, HEAD, PUT or DELETE.

Soon, we’ll go over the above functions and see how they work.

For the purpose of this tutorial, all requests will be made to httpbin.org – an HTTP Request & Response Service.

Basic Examples

wp_remote_get( $url, $args )

The function above is used for sending a GET request. It has two parameters: the URL to be acted upon or endpoint ( $url ) and an array of argument details ( $args ).

Let’s see some examples to have an understanding of these functions.

$url = 'http://httpbin.org/get?a=b&c=d'; $response = wp_remote_get( $url );

All the code does is send a GET request to the endpoint http://httpbin.org/get where the query string are the GET parameters ?a=b&c=d

Using PHP print_r function to print the HTTP data ( $response ) in a human-readable format reveals the following:

Array ( [headers] => Array ( [access-control-allow-credentials] => true [access-control-allow-origin] => * [content-type] => application/json [date] => Mon, 22 Sep 2014 15:46:40 GMT [server] => gunicorn/18.0 [content-length] => 407 [connection] => Close ) [body] => { "args": { "a": "b", "c": "d" }, "headers": { "Accept": "*/*", "Accept-Encoding": "deflate;q=1.0, compress;q=0.5, gzip;q=0.5", "Connection": "close", "Host": "httpbin.org", "User-Agent": "WordPress/4.0; http://localhost/blog", "X-Request-Id": "bb98282e-f428-48c8-a7d4-07660a70cf37" }, "origin": "41.203.67.131", "url": "http://httpbin.org/get?a=b&c=d" } [response] => Array ( [[code]] => 200 [message] => OK ) [cookies] => Array ( ) [filename] => )

Taking a closer look at the human readable information, you will see the response is a multi-dimensional array broken into five parts: headers, body, response, cookies and filename.

The headers contain the HTTP header fields of the request and response.

contain the HTTP header fields of the request and response. body is the response message sent by the API server or web service.

is the response message sent by the API server or web service. response contains the request HTTP status code.

contains the request HTTP status code. cookies contains the cookies set by the web service or endpoint server if present.

contains the cookies set by the web service or endpoint server if present. filename contains the location or path of a file being sent to an API endpoint. This can be done for example by a POST request.

Let’s assume you want to inform the API you are sending a request so that the content body being sent is a JSON object, including the Content-type header in the array of argument function parameter as follows does the trick.

$url = 'http://httpbin.org/get?a=b&c=d'; $args = array( 'headers' => array( "Content-type" => "application/json" ) ); $response = wp_remote_get( $url, $args );

To conveniently retrieve the different parts of the response and also test for any resultant error, the WordPress HTTP API provides the following helper functions:

wp_remote_retrieve_body() – Retrieves just the body from the response.

wp_remote_retrieve_headers() – Returns an array of all the response HTTP headers.

wp_remote_retrieve_header() – Returns the value of an HTTP header based on the supplied name.

wp_remote_retrieve_response_code() – Returns the response status codes of the HTTP request.

To retrieve only the response body of the GET request to http://httpbin.org/get , the wp_remote_retrieve_body() (which accepts the response as an argument) comes in handy.

$url = 'http://httpbin.org/get?a=b&c=d'; $args = array( 'headers' => array( "Content-type" => "application/json" ) ); $response = wp_remote_get( $url, $args ); $body = wp_remote_retrieve_body( $response );

To retrieve only the response header, use the wp_remote_retrieve_headers() as follows.

$response_headers = wp_remote_retrieve_headers( $response ); print_r( $response_headers );

Result:

Array ( [access-control-allow-credentials] => true [access-control-allow-origin] => * [content-type] => application/json [date] => Mon, 22 Sep 2014 19:25:57 GMT [server] => gunicorn/18.0 [content-length] => 448 [connection] => Close )

To return the value of a single header say content-type , the function wp_remote_retrieve_header() is used.

$response_header = wp_remote_retrieve_header( $response, 'content-type' ); print_r( $response_header );

Result:

application/json

To retrieve only the response status code, use the wp_remote_retrieve_response_code() function.

$response_code = wp_remote_retrieve_response_code( $response ); print_r( $response_code );

While wp_remote_retrieve_response_code() retrieves the response status code, wp_remote_retrieve_response_message retrieves the status message.

Below is a header response returned by an HTTP request.

[response] => Array ( [[code]] => 200 [message] => OK )

The former will returns 200 (the status code) and the latter OK (the status message).

So far, we’ve overviewed the various helper functions provided by the WordPress HTTP API, how to make GET request via wp_remote_get() and retrieving the response headers and body using the response helper functions.

POST Requests

The function wp_remote_post() is use for sending POST requests.

$url = 'http://httpbin.org/post'; $args = array( 'body' => array( "name" => "collins", "url" => 'http://w3guy.com' ) ); $response = wp_remote_post( $url, $args );

The code above is a basic POST request to the endpoint http://httpbin.org/post with an array of parameter or body sent alongside.

To retrieve the response body, headers, status code and message, use the appropriate response helper function provided by the HTTP API.

Head Requests

To send an HTTP request using the HEAD method, the function wp_remote_head() is used.

$url = 'http://httpbin.org'; $args = array( 'body' => array( "name" => "collins", "url" => 'http://w3guy.com' ) ); $response = wp_remote_head( $url, $args ); $response_code = wp_remote_retrieve_response_message( $response );

Requests Using Other HTTP Methods

To send a PUT, DELETE or any other custom HTTP method request, use the wp_remote_request() function.

An example of a PUT request:

$url = 'http://httpbin.org'; $args = array( 'method' => 'PUT' ); $response = wp_remote_request( $url, $args );

An example of a DELETE request:

$url = 'http://httpbin.org'; $args = array( 'method' => 'DELETE' ); $response = wp_remote_request( $url, $args );

The function wp_remote_request() can be use also to make GET and POST requests.

GET request

$url = 'http://httpbin.org/get'; $args = array( 'method' => 'GET' ); $response = wp_remote_request( $url, $args );

POST request

$url = 'http://httpbin.org/post'; $args = array( 'method' => 'POST' ); $response = wp_remote_request( $url, $args );

Advanced Configuration

The argument timeout allows for setting the time in seconds before the connection is dropped and an error returned.

Note: the default for this value is 5 seconds .

allows for setting the time in seconds before the connection is dropped and an error returned. Note: the default for this value is . The timeout in the GET request below has been incremented to 45 seconds .

$url = 'http://httpbin.org/get'; $args = array( 'method' => 'GET', 'timeout' => 45, ); $response = wp_remote_request( $url, $args );

The user-agent argument is used to set the user-agent.

argument is used to set the user-agent. The default is, WordPress/4.0; http://w3guy.com where 4.0 is the WordPress version number and w3guy.com, the blog URL.

$args = array( 'user-agent' => 'Crawler by w3guy', );

The sslverify argument checks to see if the SSL certificate is valid (not self-signed) and will deny the response if it isn’t.

argument checks to see if the SSL certificate is valid (not self-signed) and will deny the response if it isn’t. If you know the site is self-signed but can be trusted, then set to false .

The default value is always true

$args = array( 'sslverify' => true );

Wrap Up

Whew! We’ve come to the end of this tutorial. By now, you should know what APIs are, have a basic understanding of the WordPress HTTP API and how it works.

In subsequent tutorials, we’ll see more of the HTTP API in action. Be sure to keep an eye on the WordPress channel.