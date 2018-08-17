Easy and Responsive Modern CSS Grid Layout

In this article, we’ll show how to create a responsive modern CSS Grid layout, demonstrating how to use fallback code for old browsers, how to add CSS Grid progressively, and how to restructure the layout in small devices and center elements using the alignment properties.

In a previous article we explored four different techniques for easily building responsive grid layouts. That article was written back in 2014 — before CSS Grid was available — so in this tutorial, we’ll be using a similar HTML structure but with modern CSS Grid layout.

Throughout this tutorial, we’ll create a demo with a basic layout using floats and then enhance it with CSS Grid. We’ll demonstrate many useful utilities such as centering elements, spanning items, and easily changing the layout on small devices by redefining grid areas and using media queries. You can find the code in this pen:

See the Pen css-grid-example4 by SitePoint (@SitePoint) on CodePen.

Responsive Modern CSS Grid Layout

Before we dive into creating our responsive grid demo, let’s first introduce CSS Grid.

CSS Grid is a powerful 2-dimensional system that was added to most modern browsers in 2017. It has dramatically changed the way we’re creating HTML layouts. Grid Layout allows us to create grid structures in CSS and not HTML.

CSS Grid is supported in most modern browsers except for IE11, which supports an older version of the standard that could give a few issues. You can use caniuse.com to check for support.

A Grid Layout has a parent container with the display property set to grid or inline-grid . The child elements of the container are grid items which are implicitly positioned thanks to a powerful Grid algorithm. You can also apply different classes to control the placement, dimensions, position and other aspects of the items.

Let’s start with a basic HTML page. Create an HTML file and add the following content:

<header> <h2>CSS Grid Layout Example</h2> </header> <aside> .sidebar </aside> <main> <article> <span>1</span> </article> <article> <span>2</span> </article> <!--... --> <article> <span>11</span> </article> </main> <footer> Copyright 2018 </footer>

We use HTML semantics to define the header, sidebar, main and footer sections of our page. In the main section, we add a set of items using the <article> tag. <article> is an HTML5 semantic tag that could be used for wrapping independent and self-contained content. A single page could have any number of <article> tags.

This is a screen shot of the page at this stage:

Next, let’s add basic CSS styling. Add a <style> tag in the head of the document and add the following styles:

body { background: #12458c; margin: 0rem; padding: 0px; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", "Roboto", "Oxygen", "Ubuntu", "Cantarell", "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; } header { text-transform: uppercase; padding-top: 1px; padding-bottom: 1px; color: #fff; border-style: solid; border-width: 2px; } aside { color: #fff; border-width:2px; border-style: solid; float: left; width: 6.3rem; } footer { color: #fff; border-width:2px; border-style: solid; clear: both; } main { float: right; width: calc(100% - 7.2rem); padding: 5px; background: hsl(240, 100%, 50%); } main > article { background: hsl(240, 100%, 50%); background-image: url('https://source.unsplash.com/daily'); color: hsl(240, 0%, 100%); border-width: 5px; }

This is a small demonstration page, so we’ll style tags directly to aid readability rather than applying class naming systems.

We use floats to position the sidebar to the left and the main section to the right and we set the width of the sidebar to a fixed 6.3rem width. Then we calculate and set the remaining width for the main section using the CSS calc() function. The main section contains a gallery of items organized as vertical blocks.

The layout is not perfect. For example, the sidebar does not have the same height as the main content section. There are various CSS techniques to solve the problems but most are hacks or workarounds. Since this layout is a fallback for Grid, it will be seen by a rapidly diminishing number of users. The fallback is usable and good enough.

The latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera and Safari have support for CSS Grid, so that means if your visitors are using these browsers you don’t need to worry about providing a fallback. Also you need to account for evergreen browsers. The latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari are evergreen browsers. That is, they automatically update themselves silently without prompting the user. To ensure your layout works in every browser, you can start with a default float-based fallback then use progressive enhancement techniques to apply a modern Grid layout. Those with older browsers will not receive an identical experience but it will be good enough.

Progressive Enhancement: You Don’t Have to Override Everything

When adding the CSS Grid layout on top of your fallback layout, you don’t actually need to override all tags or use completely separate CSS styles:

In a browser that doesn’t support CSS Grid, the grid properties you add will be simply ignored.

If you’re using floats for laying out elements, keep in mind that a grid item takes precedence over float. That is, if you add a float: left|right style to an element which is also a grid element (a child of a parent element that has a display: grid style), the float will be ignored in favor of grid.

style to an element which is also a grid element (a child of a parent element that has a style), the float will be ignored in favor of grid. Specific feature support can be checked in CSS using @supports rules. This allows us to override fallback styles where necessary while older browsers ignore the @supports block.

Now, let’s add CSS Grid to our page. First, let’s make the <body> a grid container and set the grid columns, rows and areas:

body { /*...*/ display: grid; grid-gap: 0.1vw; grid-template-columns: 6.5rem 1fr; grid-template-rows: 6rem 1fr 3rem; grid-template-areas: "header header" "sidebar content" "footer footer"; }

We use the display:grid property to mark <body> as a grid container. We set a grid gap of 0.1vw . Gaps lets you create gutters between Grid cells instead of using margins.

We also use grid-template-columns to add two columns. The first column takes a fixed width which is 6.5rem and the second column takes the remaining width. fr is a fractional unit and 1fr equals one part of the available space.

Next, we use grid-template-rows to add three rows. The first row takes a fixed height which equals 6rem , the third row takes a fixed height of 3rem and the remaining available space ( 1fr ) is assigned to the second row.

We then use grid-template-areas to assign the virtual cells, resulted from the intersection of columns and rows, to areas. Now we need to actually define those areas specified in the areas template using grid-area :

header { grid-area: header; /*...*/ } aside { grid-area: sidebar; /*...*/ } footer { grid-area: footer; /*...*/ } main { grid-area: content; /*...*/ }

Most of our fallback code doesn’t have any side effects on the CSS Grid except for the width of the main section width: calc(100% - 7.2rem); which calculates the remaining width for the main section after subtracting the width of the sidebar plus any margin/padding spaces.

This is a screen shot of the result. Notice how the main area is not taking the full remaining width:

To solve this issue, we can add width: auto; when Grid is supported:

@supports (display: grid) { main { width: auto; } }

This is the screen shot of the result now:

Adding a Nested Grid

A Grid child can be a Grid container itself. Let’s make the main section a Grid container:

main { /*...*/ display: grid; grid-gap: 0.1vw; grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fill, minmax(12rem, 1fr)); grid-template-rows: repeat(auto-fill, minmax(12rem, 1fr)); }

We use a grid gap of 0.1vw and we define columns and rows using the repeat(auto-fill, minmax(12rem, 1fr)); function. The auto-fill option tries to fill the available space with as many columns or rows as possible, creating implicit columns or rows if needed. If you want to fit the available columns or rows into the available space, you need to use auto-fit . Read a good explanation of the differences between auto-fill and auto-fit .

This is the screen shot of the result:

Using the Grid grid-column , grid-row and span Keywords

CSS Grid provides grid-column and grid-row , which allow you to position grid items inside their parent grid using grid lines. They’re shorthand for the following properties:

grid-row-start : specifies the start position of the grid item within the grid row

: specifies the start position of the grid item within the grid row grid-row-end : specifies the end position of the grid item within the grid row

: specifies the end position of the grid item within the grid row grid-column-start : specifies the start position of the grid item within the grid column

: specifies the start position of the grid item within the grid column grid-column-end : specifies the end position of the grid item within the grid column.

You can also use the keyword span to specify how many columns or rows to span.

Let’s make the second child of the main area span four columns and two rows and position it from column line two and row line one (which is also its default location):

main article:nth-child(2) { grid-column: 2/span 4; grid-row: 1/span 2; }

This is a screen shot of the result:

Using Grid Alignment Utilities

We want to center the text inside the header, sidebar and footer and the numbers inside the <article> elements.

CSS Grid provides six properties justify-items , align-items , justify-content , align-content , justify-self and align-self , which can be used to align and justify grid items. They are actually part of CSS box alignment module.

Inside the header, aside, article and footer selectors add the following:

display: grid; align-items: center; justify-items: center;

justify-items is used to justify the grid items along the row axis or horizontally.

is used to justify the grid items along the row axis or horizontally. align-items aligns the grid items along the column axis, or vertically. They can both take the start , end , center and stretch values.

This is a screen shot after centering elements:

Restructuring the Grid Layout in Small Devices

Our demo layout is convenient for medium and large screens, but might not be the best way to structure the page in small screen devices. Using CSS Grid, we can easily change this layout structure to make it linear in small devices — by redefining Grid areas and using Media Queries.

This is a screen shot before adding code to re-structure the layout on small devices:

Now, add the following CSS code:

@media all and (max-width: 575px) { body { grid-template-rows: 6rem 1fr 5.5rem 5.5rem; grid-template-columns: 1fr; grid-template-areas: "header" "content" "sidebar" "footer"; } }

On devices with <= 575px we use four rows with 6rem , 1fr , 5.5rem , and 5.5rem widths respectively, and one column that takes all the available space. We also redefine Grid areas so the sidebar can take the third row after the main content area on small devices:

Notice that the width of the sidebar isn’t filling the available width. This is caused by the fallback code, so all we need to do is override the width: 6.3rem; pair with width: auto; on browsers supporting Grid:

@supports (display: grid) { main, aside { width: auto; } }

This is a screen shot of the final result:

You can find the final code in the pen displayed near the start of this article, or visit the pen directly.

Conclusion

Throughout this tutorial, we’ve created a responsive demo layout with CSS Grid. We’ve demonstrated using fallback code for old browsers, adding CSS Grid progressively, restructuring the layout in small devices and centering elements using the alignment properties.