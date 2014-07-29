Why Developers Should Consider WordPress.com Hosting
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba looks at the pros and cons of WordPress.com hosting, explaining why it's a good option for web developers.
By Chris La Nauze,
Are you considering migrating from WordPress.com to a self-hosted WordPress site? Chris explores some tips and tricks to make that process smoother for you!
By James George,
James George introduces WordPress’ desktop app called Calypso, which can be used for writing and editing blog posts and pages directly from your desktop.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
The Jetpack plugin for WordPress currently has 33 modules, five of which I will investigate further and also see what effect they have on loading time.
By Justyn Hornor,
New to WordPress? Trying to understand the differences between WordPress.com and WordPress.org? This video covers WordPress.com vs WordPress.org in detail.