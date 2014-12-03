Getting Started with PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
PHP - the server-side programming language powering over 80% of the web - is now at version 7.1. Bruno shows us how to get started with PHP.
By Richa Jain,
When Richa Jain started freelancing, she became overwhelmed. Then Richa found Streak. Get ready to say goodbye to freelancer stress!
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain runs us through tactics freelancers can use to go up against the big agencies and win. You've got to be nimble and you've got to show passion.
By Khalid Saleh,
Khalid Saleh takes a look at the most common myths of conversion rate optimization (CRO), keeping in mind that the same thing won’t work for everyone.
By Eric Siu,
Eric Siu points beginning-intermediate internet marketers in the right direction to becoming a full-stack marketer.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Are you ready to take the leap in freelancing? Ada Ivanoff runs us through 5 things you need to consider before you quit your job and take the plunge.
By Shaumik Daityari,
If a large portion of your users are Chinese then you must ensure that you understand the search engine they'll be using — Baidu. Shaumik Daityari explores.
By Paul Boag,
First everybody wanted a website. Then along came Flash and so people wanted a Flash site. Now everybody wants a mobile app. But do they really need one?
By Charles Costa,
Bitcoin's popularity seems to be going from strength to strength and the currency sure has its advantages, but should you accept Bitcoin as payment?
By Darren DeMatas,
The best time to start anything is yesterday. The next best time is today. If you've got a podcast, put these promotion tips to use today!
By kaziz,
Mobile commerce is growing rapidly with phone and software developers creating something new almost every day. Khurram looks at what 2015 has in store.
By kaziz,
Setting and negotiating rates can seem like one of the toughest parts of being a freelancer. Here's how to make sure you get paid what you're worth!
By Charles Costa,
Unless you pick the brains of your users during product development you're going to be flying blind. Charles explains how to properly interview your users.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
So, you've done well enough to make it to the interview stage, don't blow it now! Aurelio covers 5 mistakes for job candidates to avoid.
By Kerry Butters,
Freelancing can be tough! But there are ways in which you can supplement your income so that perhaps you don’t have to work quite so hard just to survive.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Don't risk missing the perfect candidate by making one of these mistakes. Aurelio De Rosa runs us through common areas where interviewers can go wrong.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa discusses some must-know trends for software development professionals in 2015 that he picked up at CEA Innovate 2014.
By Chris Ward,
Do you need an API? What even is an API? Chris Ward walks us through the answers to help you in your decision of whether to head down the API path.
By Kerry Butters,
Kerry Butters reviews the Dublin Web Summit where she learnt about the latest innovations in the tech industry from software through to physical products.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Working with freelancers can be a nightmare. Ada shares some tips on how to communicate effectively with freelancers to ensure it's a valuable experience.
By Ada Ivanoff,
There are both benefits and disadvantages to working with freelancers. Ada explores the pros and cons and gives a few tips from her first-hand experience.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa discusses how an accelerator works and how they can be helpful, but also may hurt your startup.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green explores the confusion that can arise in agile methodology when story points and velocity are not used for their intended purpose.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa delves into the elements of a successful startup. Yes, there can be luck involved but ultimately it's how you shape the team around you.
By Haley Osborne,
Haley runs us through the many tools that can help you make great content. From researching to writing to promoting, there's a tool for everything!
By John Tabita,
John Tabita follows up his non-writer's guide to writing for the web with this guide to making sure that your content can be found by search engines.
By John Tabita,
Content marketing is becoming more necessary for online success. But how does a non-writer go about writing for the web? John Tabita provides a few tips.
By Tom Trumble,
Win 1 of 5 Annual Learnable Memberships by creating a penguin-related meme! Penguin puns are welcome, waddle you come up with? #penguinning
By Charles Costa,
Using freelancers or hiring designers to create infographics is expensive. Charles runs us through how easy it is to create infographics using online tools.
By Chris Brown,
Integrating a social media stream with your website can bring valuable traffic. Chris Brown explains how to achieve this integration without destroying UX.