Quick Tip: Configuring NGINX and SSL with Node.js
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques shows how to use NGINX as a reverse proxy for a Node.js app and to handle the static resources, and he then shows how to configure SSL.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike explains why you need to use SSL technology to secure your websites and apps from leaking sensitive data to eavesdroppers.
By Rova Rindrata,
Rova Rindrata demonstrates the steps required to set up a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate on a shared hosting account, using SSL for Free.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Interested in getting an SSL certificate for your WordPress website? You have several options to secure WordPress and your user data - take a look!
By Jeff Smith,
Every website needs encryption. Read about the benefits that HTTPS offers to you and to your site's visitors, and then get started today!
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess covers several useful WordPress SSL plugins and testing tools to help make your switch to HTTPS hassle free.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Running into the cryptic "server" error when renewing your server's HTTPS certificates with LetsEncrypt? Here's how to solve it.
By Adam Roberts,
SitePoint is now more secure. Managing editor Adam Roberts explains how and why we made the move.
By Tahir Taous,
WordPress allows users to add extra security, streamline deployment and assist with administration. We cover some of these tips for WordPress power users.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Part 1 in the CMS showdown series, this article sets up Nginx with HTTPS and Ghost on DigitalOcean, laying the foundation for future parts