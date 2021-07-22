This sponsored article was created by our content partner, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Page builders have revolutionized the way we create websites today. But with so many options available for WordPress, it can take some time to find the best one for your web design projects and workflows.

With BeTheme’s new and improved page builder, your search may be over.

The Muffin Live Builder tool gives web designers a more intuitive and faster way of building high-quality websites for clients. See for yourself:

It has all the live editing features you’ll likely recognize from other page builders. However, this live builder has a number of standout features that will transform the way you work.

Below, we’ll look at 5 of them.

Muffin Features That’ll Change the Way You Build Websites

At first glance, the Muffin Live Builder and its features may look like other WordPress page builders you’ve tried. But here’s how they differ:

1. It’s part of a fully-loaded website builder platform

One of the more frustrating parts about finding a WordPress page builder plugin you like is that you can’t get to the good features without upgrading. And if your client is already paying for a premium theme, they might be hesitant to splurge on an additional design and editing tool. There’s also the added complexity of having a theme and separate page builder to edit with.

With Betheme, however, there’s no need to buy and install a premium page builder or other plugins. It’s all included.

A Betheme license includes:

600+ pre-built professional-grade websites

100+ mix-and-match pre-built section templates

60+ customizable elements

Muffin Builder

Live Builder

Plugins like WooCommerce, Slider Revolution, Contact Form 7, and more

Premium support

Betheme is the all-in-one solution for building high-quality WordPress websites.

2. Pre-built sections you can use on any website

Betheme’s pre-built websites do a great job handling the majority of the design and content decisions you’ll have to make.

Website structure. Page layouts. Image and text placement. After installation, it’s all there.

However, every client has different needs.

So, let’s say you’re building an online surf shop for one of your clients. Out of the box, Be Surfing is exactly what your client is looking for. However, the one thing it doesn’t have is a carousel on the homepage to promote recent blog posts.

When adding a new section in the Live Builder (in this case the carousel section for recent posts), you get a choice between creating it yourself or using a pre-built section:

Pre-designed sections aren’t new to page builders. But with the Live Builder, you don’t have to spend time searching for a section that matches your pre-built site nor do you have to waste time stripping out existing designs or content.

There are over 100 pre-built sections you can choose from and they’re easy to find too, as they’re organized under categories like “List & Menus”, “Call to action”, and “Contact”.

Because they more closely resemble wireframes than fully designed sections, you can easily repurpose these section templates for any type of website you build.

3. Well-organized toolbars make customizing sites a breeze

Even though most page builders come with a visual editor, the editing toolbars aren’t always that intuitive. Designers often have to comb through different tabs and menus to try and find the settings they need to configure.

With Muffin’s live builder, you won’t need to do that. After you add a new element or select the existing one you want to edit, a custom toolbar appears on the left:

All of the available settings for that element live right there in the toolbar. There’s no need to go digging around to figure out where the typography settings are or where you can make advanced CSS edits. It’s all in one place.

It’s not just the editing toolbar that’s well-designed and organized. The admin toolbar is always available from the left side of the screen as well as the bottom of the editing toolbar:

The most commonly used admin actions live there: Save, Undo, Revisions, Responsive Mode, Return to WordPress, and so on.

The Live Builder is so easy to get around that you won’t waste any time searching for what you need or digging through layer after layer to take the desired action.

The Live Builder comes with a variety of “Save” tools beyond the standard Publish and Update.

If you go to Revisions in the admin toolbar, you’ll find four different save features:

Autosave makes a copy of the page every five minutes

makes a copy of the page every five minutes Updates is where copies of the page get stored after you hit the “Update” button

is where copies of the page get stored after you hit the “Update” button Revision allows you to save special versions of the page

allows you to save special versions of the page Backup stores copies of the page just before you restore an older one

This feature makes it so easy to capture copies of a page in progress. And, if you prefer, you can let the Live Builder manage those backups automatically for you.

That said, the Live Builder also gives you the power to create a clear history of all the major updates you make to a page (under “Revision”). This way, if you or your client ever change your minds about a recent update, a one-click restore will automatically take you back to the preferred version.

5. Lightweight editor for fast editing

It’s always frustrating when you open up WordPress, go to the page you’re working on, and then have to wait a minute or two for the page builder to load.

It might not seem like a big deal, but multiply that by the number of pages you’re designing or editing, as well as the number of revisions you do to each, and that wait time adds up.

The Muffin Live Builder is super lightweight, so you can avoid this frustration altogether.

The GIF you see here captures how quickly the Muffin page builder loads in real-time. For your reference, the clip is just 12 seconds long:

According to Betheme developers, the Live Builder is now 60% faster than it was before. And when compared to other popular WordPress page builder plugins, there are no issues with the page builder getting “stuck” when you try to open it.

It’s not just the speed of your page builder that should be concerned with either.

Core Web Vitals is a useful tool for checking your website’s loading speeds (among other ranking factors). We compared how the Be Mechanic website was built with Elementor compared to the same website built with the Muffin Builder.

Here’s what we found on the Elementor-built site:

The largest contentful paint took 6.116 seconds to load.

Compare that with the Muffin Builder-built site, which only took 1.232:

Google knows that all it takes is three seconds before visitors start leaving a site in droves. So, having a lightweight page builder that speeds up your work and creates a speedier experience for your visitors is absolutely crucial.

Will You Be Building with the New Muffin Live Builder?

Between the intuitive design, convenient features, and fast loading, the Muffin visual page builder is a web designer’s best friend. Heck, it’s something your clients will love to use once they’re inside WordPress, too. And don’t forget about everything you get with it. The Muffin Live Builder is part of a powerful WordPress toolkit. With 600+ pre-built sites, 100+ pre-built sections, 60+ elements, and bundled premium plugins, you won’t need to look much further than Betheme to build the websites of your clients’ dreams.