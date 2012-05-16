Hello, Laravel? Communicating with PHP through SMS!
By Christopher Thomas,
In part 2 of this popular series, we convert a voice-operated Laravel weather forecast app into an SMS-powered one! Join us as we expand PHP's horizons!
By Christopher Thomas,
In part 2 of this popular series, we convert a voice-operated Laravel weather forecast app into an SMS-powered one! Join us as we expand PHP's horizons!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how to add 2FA to a Laravel app - make sure your users can log in securely by adding an SMS layer!
By Shaumik Daityari,
Mobile marketing requires a different approach in developing countries, where smartphone penetration is low. We look at three of those strategies.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta walks through building an SMS appointment reminder app with Node.js, using the Google Calendar and Twilio APIs.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows you how to create a daily affirmations SMS service using Syncano and Stripe.
By Maurice Cherry,