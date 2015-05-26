100 Jamstack Tools, APIs & Services to Power Your Sites
By Lucero del Alba,
Jamstack sites are service-driven. This comprehensive comparison explains 100 Jamstack tools, services, and APIs for deploying and running yours.
By Lucero del Alba,
Jamstack sites are service-driven. This comprehensive comparison explains 100 Jamstack tools, services, and APIs for deploying and running yours.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
A rundown of the best web tools and services going strong in 2020, from UI kits to logo creators and website builders.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown introduces Hapi.js, a rich framework for building apps and services, showing how to create JSON APIs and easily extend or modify their behavior.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
In Theodhor Pandeli's first post for SitePoint, he looks at integrating the Facebook API into Android apps for login, profile information and posting.
By SitePoint Offers,
This bundle includes two courses that’ll prep you for the AWS Solutions Architect and Developer exams.
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at using AIDL for sharing functionality between Android apps and services, perfect for developers with multiple apps.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig interviews SitePoint's Jude Aakjaer about the challenges of integrating hardware, software and services into cohesive systems which keep running.