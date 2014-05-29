13 Best Practices for Building RESTful APIs
By Michiel Mulders,
Building robust APIs is an important skill — they make the modern web go round. Learn the 13 best practices you should consider when building a RESTful API.
By Craig Buckler,
The REST API is a key part of web infrastructure. Learn about REST and REST APIs, and how web apps communicate over HTTP like web browsers and servers do.
By Michael Wanyoike,
In this guide, you’ll learn how to build a RESTful API server in Node.js using Feathers.js.
By Reza Lavarian,
What are proxies? How can we use them? And what kind of advanced use cases can we think of? Let's perform some RESTful remote miracles with ProxyManager!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how to build a Pokemon spawn location recorder app with CouchDB and the Slim Framework, wrapping it up in good security practices!
By Chris Chang,
Chris Chang demonstrates how to use the MEAN stack to rapidly create a RESTful API server and rich web application, which he then deploys to Heroku.
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields shows how to use the Gmail JavaScript API to send email, and in so doing creates a customizable JavaScript app to help you manage your inbox.
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields shows how to use Gmail's JavaScript API to authenticate a user, then fetch the last 10 emails from their inbox and display them in the browser
By Sandeep Panda,
This article explores Angular's $resource, which provides an out of the box solution for working with RESTful APIs.
By Sandeep Panda,
This article explains how Express 4 is used to easily create RESTful APIs.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren explains how you can use Phreeze to autogenerate CRUD applications for your already existing databases - often in already existing apps.