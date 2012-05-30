How Aaron Osteraas Made the Content to Code Career Transition
By Joshua Kraus,
Follow Aaron Osteraas’ journey to getting a developer job, from tinkering with computer parts as a teenager to overcoming the challenges of programming.
By Joshua Kraus,
Follow Aaron Osteraas’ journey to getting a developer job, from tinkering with computer parts as a teenager to overcoming the challenges of programming.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green discusses pair programming, examining what it takes for two developers working together to achieve the productivity and quality improvements that come from pairing.
By Craig Buckler,
Learn how to edit source files within Chrome and save the result to a local file. Changes can also be applied immediately without refreshing the browser.
By Kayla Matthews,
Kayla Matthews suggests ways to keep in touch with programming and advance your skills even when you're not employed.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez offers tips on how to stay relevant, master in-demand technologies and boost your productivity with more efficient learning.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris shares the anecdote of his past John-ness, describing, commenting, and deconstructing how privileged programmers are. Do you know Johns? Are you one?
By Craig Buckler,
Reflect on your skill set and career choices. Have you made the right decisions? Are there better options? Should you consider a change?
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu explains why trying to learn JavaScript by working on projects can be misguided, and offers tips on a better approach.
By Chris Ward,
With programming skills becoming an increasing priority, Chris reflects on approaches to learning code and lessons learned from educating beginners.
By Craig Buckler,
How can you decide which programming language to use when faced with conflicting advice, surveys and opinions? Craig reveals the best way to start...
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward introduces Go (aka GoLang), covering the features of this statically typed, compiled language, as well as resources for further learning.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at Kotlin, a Java-like language for Android development that fits right into current IDEs and offers many advantages.
By Richa Jain,
For designers, coding shouldn't be about computers – it should be about creative control. Are you willing to let others paint your masterpiece?
By Paul Wilkins,
This week we hear that the web is just getting started, which is interesting since there have been some historical changes in the role of a web developer.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discover the best php IDE in 2014 with our survey results. Over 4000 participants voiced their opinion.
By Craig Buckler,
A look at programming language job trends, along with some advice on how to choose your first programming language.
By Craig Buckler,
By Bruno Skvorc,
Wizpert is a community of helpers who get rewards in the form of virtual currency exchangeable for real money.
By Craig Buckler,
By Maurice Cherry,
Do you know you can learn basic programming languages while playing? Cargo-Bot is an interesting variation on this theme because it’s a game disguised as a way to teach programming.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you looking to learn a new language? Craig examines those which are most advertised and well-paid. But does that make them the best?