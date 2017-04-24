PHP
Article
By Christopher Pitt

How Privileged Are Programmers? Are You a John, Too?

By Christopher Pitt

John was a developer. To be specific, he was a young, white, straight, young, self-taught developer. He wasn’t rare, but he was special. John grew up with a couple parents, who paid for everything he needed. John regularly filled his belly, with the finest food his family could provide. John got every toy he asked for, once he learn that asking for 3 toys was a good way to get at least 1 toy.

A spoiled child with many toys

More from this author

John got average grades, but it was ok because [according to mum]; “he’s just bored of schooling, and too clever”. He walked right out of high-school and into a programming job. The pay wasn’t great; only enough for a small apartment and modest groceries [for one]. In time he’d earn more.

Over the years, John quickly got bored of programming. He loved the thought of the career, but it was all so boring. He moved jobs every year or so, and only then when his idiot bosses stopped seeing how much he mattered to their company.

Person leaving a job happily

It was just as well, because most of the other developers he worked with were idiots too. Did they even know how to program? All they wanted to do was talk and ask questions and they weren’t as interested in John’s work as intelligent people should be. He did once work with a girl developer, though. She was so pretty for a programmer. I mean, if you can call CSS and HTML programming.

Illustration of a female web designer

I am angry.

For the longest time, I was John. I thought every boring task beneath me, every other developer mediocre at best. I was my own hero, and my mom was right (albeit annoying) that I was brilliant. If only those around me could see this.

But then I grew up a little.

I realized what an entitled, self-centered asshole I was being. How the people around me mattered and how I didn’t really matter as much as I wanted to believe I did. I don’t know if it was because I got married or had kids. I think both of those things can help someone grow up, but I like to think that I grew up because of how reprehensible I was and how appealing the alternative is to me now.

I don’t deserve a cookie. Being a decent human, and not an entirely loathsome asshole, isn’t an achievement. It’s just less common than one might think…

The problem many people like me suffer from is that we’re not forced to grow up. We are born into comfort. We never have to learn what it means to struggle. We don’t have to study to program, so we think we’re lucky, which quickly morphs into thinking we’re gifted. We never have to pay our own student loans, or learn to wake up early, to be at a job we value.

“Look at those doctors, electricians, plumbers, lawyers. They’re stuck studying some nonsense while I can work straight away. If only I could find a fun job…”

A happy, meditating, floating, hipster

We move around, because it’s easy to get hired and difficult to hire talented developers. And being talented is no guarantee that someone can speak properly to others or do a good job. We believe that we can look busy and work at most 1 or 2 hours a day.

“They’ll still pay us, and if they don’t, we can just move somewhere else”.

We hate meetings, not because they’re a distraction (from the work we’re employed to do but not busy with), but because someone’s going to ask “how we’re doing with the project”. We hate that question because we can’t answer it.

“Things are complicated, trying to figure out what the other idiots have done/are doing/still have to do”.

A boring meeting has turned people into skeletons

We project every. single. delay on others. Our work is brilliant, but we’re tied up sorting out the problems others have foisted upon us. If this carries on long enough, we’re going to get righteously upset and quit.

It’s not just the meetings, it’s constant interruptions from the other idiots around here. People asking for help and not just writing good code. “If I have to tell them to RTFM again, I swear I’m going to delete their code”.

Yelling at colleague at work

We just want to put our headphones on and finish reading this review of The Legend of Zelda (it sounds like a good game). Then we’re probably go back to reading that funny sub-reddit and soon it’s lunch. Maybe I can finish debugging that thing before the end of the day. It’s not like they need it before all the work the others need to do. Besides, the project managers always double the time things take, so I’m sure they’re just lying about the deadline at the end of the week. They think they can trick us. Idiots.

I am so angry, because I see so much of myself in this. I used to resist meetings, because they were the quickest way for someone to see that I hadn’t done the work I’d said I would do. Or worse: the work I said was done, even though it wasn’t. I didn’t want to be interrupted because they’d see I wasn’t doing anything remotely work-related at that moment.

And appearances were everything. Why admit I hadn’t worked hard enough, or didn’t know what I was doing; when I could just blame it one someone or something else?

I once spent a few days, in the office I had demanded, mostly playing World of Warcraft.

Procrastinating at work

And you know what? I was the idiot. I was childish and entitled and didn’t deserve the trust others had placed in me. I was angry when they expected me to produce the work they were paying me to produce. I was angry when they politely suggested daily meetings. I was beside myself when they told me I wasn’t working fast enough.

I was wrong.

I am angry when I see these patterns in others. It’s not like I expect them to be perfect (I’m not) or that I’ve forgotten that I was once like that (I haven’t). It’s because I wasted so many career years playing at work. Failing to learn and failing to grow. And I wasted a lot of time and money of the people who trusted that I was being professional. That I was working to my fullest.

Even to this day, I interact with John. He tells me how little I know, and how hard things would be to explain to anybody I suggest to help him. How this API and that service are to blame for the bugs and delays, and it’ll be done when it’s done. I see through his resistance to daily catch-ups. I tire at his constant excuses and the promises he fails to keep.

I think of all these clever little things I could do, to force John to work. All these processes and mantras and check-lists. Then I despair. The only thing that’s going to make John realise he is wasting away is wasting away enough to fall through his safety net. He’s going to have to grow up on his own, and maybe then he’ll pay it forward to his future employers and clients.

I hope that, by this commitment to excellence, I too can be redeemed.

More:
privileged, programming, work
Meet the author
Christopher Pitt
Christopher is a writer and coder, working at SilverStripe. He usually works on application architecture, though sometimes you'll find him building compilers or robots.
  • Bruno Škvorc

    Personally, I can identify with the procrastination part, but not with the privilege part. My career path has been bloody, and I’ve been through a lot of hard work (still ongoing) to get to where I am, I’m at maybe 25% of where I want to be. Nothing has been easy, and I had to work through other people’s biases, a hostility of the western world to my way-too-Balkans last name, and the generally awful tech conditions of the country I’m in. I’ve worked hard to get to where I am, and I’ve taken no handouts at any stage – I pride myself in what I’ve accomplished, but at the same time judge myself for not having accomplished more. It’s never over.

    I can definitely relate with the old “John” in the hate over meetings and “idiots” but ending up in a career path that makes me interact with dozens of humans every day in all walks of life and stages of career progress definitely made me grow up and helped me look at things more objectively.

    There’s another interesting post here about tech privilege, for those interested: https://hackernoon.com/tech-your-privilege-at-the-door-5d8da0c41c6b

    Do you know any Johns? Are you one? How do you deal with such people, or with yourself when you notice that you’re being obnoxious?

Latest Themes

Browse all 9 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 19

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 17

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 5 courses
3h 8m
Premium Course
Isaac Castillo

Laravel 5

Get started with Laravel 5.2
2h 7m
Premium Course
Matthew Setter

Zend Framework 2: The Basics

Learn PHP’s leading development framework
1h 35m
Premium Course
Kray Mitchell

Local Development Environments for Designers and Developers

How to install and configure a local dev environment using LAMP stacks.
Premium Course
3h 8m
Premium Course
Isaac Castillo, Nov 14

Laravel 5

Premium Course
2h 7m
Premium Course
Matthew Setter, Dec 16

Zend Framework 2: The Basics

Premium Course
1h 35m
Premium Course
Kray Mitchell, Feb 13

Local Development Environments for Designers and Developers

Latest Books

Browse all 10 books
Premium Book
Bruno Skvorc

Jump Start PHP Environment

Get your PHP projects set up the right way
Premium Book
Timothy Boronczyk

Jump Start MySQL

Master the database that powers the Web
Premium Book
Callum Hopkins

Jump Start PHP

Get up to speed with PHP in a weekend.
Premium Book
Premium Book
Bruno Skvorc, Dec 15

Jump Start PHP Environment

Premium Book
Premium Book
Timothy Boronczyk, Apr 08

Jump Start MySQL

Premium Book
Premium Book
Callum Hopkins, Sep 12

Jump Start PHP

Recommended
Sponsors
00:57:26
PHP

Live Lesson on Laravel with Isaac Castillo

Have you ever been curious about Laravel, but unsure of where to even begin? Well we brought in Laravel expert Isaac Castillo to discuss...
Isaac Castillo, Jan 31
PHP

Make Your Own Social Network, Game Server, or Knowledgebase! - Sourcehunt

This sourcehunt, we've gained the magical ability to make our own game servers, knowledgebases, and social networks. Join us in...
Bruno Skvorc, 2 days ago
PHP
00:57:26
PHP

Live Lesson on Laravel with Isaac Castillo

Have you ever been curious about Laravel, but unsure of where to even begin? Well we brought in Laravel expert Isaac Castillo to discuss its diverse ecosystem while teaching you about...
PHP
PHP

Make Your Own Social Network, Game Server, or Knowledgebase! - Sourcehunt

This sourcehunt, we've gained the magical ability to make our own game servers, knowledgebases, and social networks. Join us in contributing!
Get the latest in PHP, once a week, for free.