How to Migrate from WordPress to a Static Site Generator
By Lucero del Alba,
Learn how to migrate from WordPress to a static site generator. Totally static sites radically improve your site's speed, performance, and security.
By Ben Schwarz,
Ben Schwarz argues the case for making the web fast for everyone with automated web app testing on real devices.
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich takes a dive into a new page speed initiative by Google: Accelerated Mobile Pages, or AMP.
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan looks at what makes a performance testing tool effective and considers 7 options you'll want to look at.
By David Turnbull,
David Turnbull speaks from experience in sharing his tips on how to launch a blog that loads its pages lightning fast -- under one second.
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max explains what exactly is the critical rendering path and how we can use that knowledge to make our pages load faster and thus improve the UX.
By Daniel Imms,
Daniel Imms examines Chromium's Telemetry and WebPagetest.org to show you how you can measure page speed by addressing the loading of above-the-fold content.
By Louis Lazaris,
A look at how to use Filmstrip View on WebPagetest.org and how useful it can be to debug performance issues.
By Craig Buckler,
By Louis Simoneau,
This is #140 SitePoint Podcast. In this Podcast, we'll talk about web pages, jQuery Mobile,Foursquare and YouTube.
By Craig Buckler,