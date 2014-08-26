Daniel Imms is a software engineer from Australia, working at Amazon.com on Kindle's Silk Browser. He is passionate about performance, accessibility and UX on the web. During his spare time he often writes about web development and computer science on his blog.
Daniel's articles
Speed Index: Measuring Page Load Time a Different Way
Blogs
By Daniel Imms,
Daniel Imms examines Chromium's Telemetry and WebPagetest.org to show you how you can measure page speed by addressing the loading of above-the-fold content.
What CSS Variables Can Do That Preprocessors Can’t
Blogs
By Daniel Imms,
Daniel Imms takes a look at why native CSS variables will have an edge over what can be done with variables in preprocessors like Sass.