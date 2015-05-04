Giveaway: Get a New Logo from 99designs for Free
By Ophelie Lechat,
The best 99designs offer available: a free contest giveaway, and a free $99 upgrade on any logo or design contest.
By Ophelie Lechat,
The best 99designs offer available: a free contest giveaway, and a free $99 upgrade on any logo or design contest.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
We're excited to launch our new podcast: The Versioning Show, featuring the most interesting people who create the web.
By Kitty Giraudel,
The best way to learn Sass, from Miriam Suzanne and Hugo Giraudel, two of the top experts on the popular CSS preprocessor.
By Russ Weakley,
In this short video, I'll show you how to create a background container that scales seamlessly to fit any browser size.
By M. David Green,
In this short video, I'll show you how to get started with Sass from the very beginning: by installing and verifying Sass.
By Russ Weakley,
In this short video, I show you how to use quantity queries with a real-world example.