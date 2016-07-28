Announcing The Versioning Podcast

A little over two years ago we launched Versioning, a free email newsletter to send our SitePoint readers daily tidbits mined from all over the web, to keep you amused, informed, and delighted. The response has been tremendous, and we’re very proud of what we’ve built. Along the way we’ve had the chance to gather a lot of feedback, and we’ve been listening to what you’re asking for.

Today we’re excited to announce that we’re taking Versioning to a whole new medium, and launching a podcast: The Versioning Show. Our goal is to keep you in touch with the people pushing the envelope on web design and development, mining their brains and sharing their insights and ideas so you can take your own work to the next level.

Think of The Versioning Show as an extra bonus publication just for you, that you can listen to anywhere, anytime, for free. In the spirit of the Versioning newsletter, we’ll be keeping the shows short and to the point — usually around half an hour or so. We think that’s just enough time to hear what someone cool is working on, and get inspired to go play with some new ideas.

Subscribe on iTunes | Subscribe on Stitcher | View All Episodes

The Hosts

The Versioning Show is hosted by two of our regular SitePoint contributors: Tim Evko and M. David Green. You may have seen their articles and watched their videos on SitePoint, or read their books and taken their courses on SitePoint Premium.



Tim Evko is a front-end developer, writer, and sometimes coherent thinker. You’ll most likely hear him talking about performance, progressive enhancement, whiskey, large cuts of meat, or JavaScript. You can find him on Twitter at @tevko.



M. David Green enjoys creating articles, books, videos, and courses around JavaScript, CSS, semantic HTML, and agile engineering practices. He also coaches engineers through Agile That Works, and hosts the Hack the Process podcast. You can find him on Twitter at @mdavidgreen.

How to Get The Versioning Show

The Versioning Show is available right now as a podcast in the iTunes store and on Stitcher, and we’ll be releasing episodes with transcripts on SitePoint starting next week. We may be adding it to other podcast directories soon if you get in touch and let us know that there’s interest. In the meantime, just search for Versioning in your favorite podcast listener, sit back and enjoy the show. (And be sure to leave feedback and a rating in iTunes to let us know what you think!)

Keep In Touch

If you’re as excited about The Versioning Show as we are—and why wouldn’t you be?—follow us right now on Twitter at @VersioningShow to get the latest information as soon as it comes out. You can also Tweet us there. And who knows, we may have something special planned in the coming weeks for our earliest and most loyal listeners who follow us there….