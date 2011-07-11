Native JavaScript Development after Internet Explorer
By Adrian Sandu,
This is the third and last part of series. Dedicated to the retirement of oldIE and the changes this event has in the field of front-end development.
This is the third and last part of series. Dedicated to the retirement of oldIE and the changes this event has in the field of front-end development.
Adrian Sandu explores modern web development features that are available to developers since Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 6-10.
Adrian Sandu explores the various web development practices that are no longer required now that Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 6-10.
By Ryan Johnson,
Learn how Ryan generated an extra $34,000 per month for his client by running these custom report templates on the top used browsers of their site visitors.
By Nate Steiner,
Nate goes through what's needed to support older versions of IE and how Sass can help fix them easily.
By Craig Buckler,
Spartan is Microsoft's attempt to break free from Internet Explorer's tainted legacy. Craig discusses how it could help Microsoft, users and web developers.
By Craig Buckler,
We take a year-end look at the web browser market. With all vendors losing out to Chrome, Craig asks whether the desktop version of Safari has a viable future.
By Craig Buckler,
How can you test a browser which is not available on your OS? If Virtual Machines are too much effort, try RemoteIE on your Windows, Mac, iOS or Android device.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes a look at the monthly web browser usage charts provided by StatCounter. Does IE's resurgence show summer is over in the northern hemisphere?
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes another look at the browser usage charts from StatCounter. Chrome grabbed the headlines recently but iOS devices are enjoying a summer surge.
The IE7, 8, 9 and 10 browser modes have disappeared from IE11. But were you using them correctly anyway?
By Malcolm Sheridan,
