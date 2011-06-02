Geo-Targeting WordPress Content to Personalize Your Site
Want to personalize your site for visitors from various countries or locales? Take a look at this guide on geo-targeting WordPress content!
By Abbas Suterwala,
Are you creating a WordPress theme that you'd like to appeal to the widest possible audience? Learn how to add internationalization to your WordPress theme!
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this quick tip, Jérémy Heleine covers how you can translate a WordPress plugin description to make it more user friendly in any language.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa demonstrates the internationalization (i18n) & localization (l10n) of calendars, dates & currencies in JavaScript, using jQuery Globalize.
By Bruno Skvorc,
There are many approaches to internationalizing an app. Here's one using Gettext, Twig, and a solid application skeleton for a demo!
By Joyce Echessa,
The App Store is a global market. Taking international users into consideration and building an app that adapts can greatly increase your market reach.
By Jacek Barecki,
Jacek Barecki discusses common approaches to localizing your app's different parts, adding multi-language support to various aspects of a PHP web app
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Learn how to force Apache to ignore cached gettext translations - the class described in this article helps you keep your translations fresh.
By Lars Yencken,
