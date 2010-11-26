HTML5 Dev Center

Livestream Today: SitePoint Podcast at WordCamp Raleigh 2011 from 1-3 PM ET (GMT/UTC -4)
By Patrick O'Keefe,
By Patrick O'Keefe,
By Louis Simoneau,
By Craig Buckler,
SQL JOINs are often misunderstood and one of the biggest causes of database optimization problems. This brief tutorial explains JOINs and their use in MySQL and other relational databases.
By Melinda Szasz,
I know it, and you know it — HTML5 & CSS3 will change the way designers and developers work for the better.And that, my friends, is a big deal.
By Russ Weakley,
By Craig Buckler,
This brief tutorial shows you how to add speech analysis to your form input fields in Google Chrome and other webkit browsers.
By Alexis Goldstein,
In this article, we will be enhancing an example begun in an earlier blog, A Drag and Drop Planning Board with HTML5.
By Alexis Goldstein,
In this article, we’ll be focusing on the former. To learn more about the latter, an excellent guide can be found at the Mozilla Developer Network.
By Craig Buckler,
A review of what's new, improved and changed in the latest version of jQuery - the web's most popular JavaScript library.
By James Edwards,
By Craig Buckler,
Should your HTML source code follow the visual layout? Does it aid development? Does it improve accessibility? Craig Buckler discusses the issue further.
By Raena Jackson Armitage,
By Louis Simoneau,
By Louis Simoneau,
By Ricky Onsman,
Pinned Sites may at first appear similar to bookmarks or short-cuts but some of the functionality involved goes to a whole new level—it deserves a closer look.
By Craig Buckler,
By Louis Simoneau,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Louis Lazaris,
By Craig Buckler,
By Louis Lazaris,
By Louis Simoneau,
By Craig Buckler,
By Louis Simoneau,
In this article, Louis Simoneau's December 10, 2010 weekly roundup technical stuff that interest him.
By Louis Lazaris,