4 Simple Ways to Add Audio to Your WordPress Site
By Adrian Try,
Need to include audio in your website? WordPress makes it easy. In this walk-through, Adrian Try shows you four methods to add a playlist to your site.
By Michael Wanyoike, Sam Deering,
List of jQuery HTML5 Audio players available today, allows native audio streaming - something that your visitors would enjoy while they are on your webpage
By Mihaela Jurkovic,
With the help of some audio software, Mihaela Jurkovic demonstrates how to sync CSS animations with HTML5 audio for some potentially useful effects.
By Guilherme Muller,
Using the HTML5 video element to build a custom media player, from Learnable's Getting Started with HTML Media course.
By Armando Roggio,
Armando Roggio shows us the power of HTML5's Web Audio API by taking us through the steps to build a virtual synth pad.
By Louis Lazaris,
A detailed look at 5 different libraries you can use that take advantage of HTML5 audio APIs to facilitate the manipulation of sound for games and apps.
By Konstantin Kichinsky,