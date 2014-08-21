Simple Strategies for Winning the Positions Other Developers Want
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott offers some simple strategies web developers can use to attract the positions other developers want with minimal effort.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba gives tips on how to get a Python job, discussing salaries, in-demand skills, marketplaces, and how to remain competitive.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Having a great development mentor can boost your progress, from helping you learn to code to getting a job. Find out how to find one.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez offers tips and tricks on how to help software developers get a job, including ways to think outside the box and take control of the process.
By Stephen Altrogge,
Indeed Prime helps developers, product managers, data scientists, designers, and sales professionals simplify their job searches and land their dream jobs.
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford explains how to become a web developer, identifying seven important steps along the way to landing your dream development job.
By Chris Carera,
Blogging is one of the best ways to earn more money as a software developer. It sharpens your skills and allows you to showcase your knowledge.