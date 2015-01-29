game design

Mastering Save and Load Functionality in Unity 5
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko Jakupec follows up on his introductory article to saving and loading player-related data in Unity 5, tackling the difficult topic of world objects.
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko Jakupec follows up on his introductory article to saving and loading player-related data in Unity 5, tackling the difficult topic of world objects.
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles builds on his original Unity-based Pong clone to imitate the classic Pong UI and to add improved gameplay.
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles takes you on a journey to create the old Pong game in Unity, from start to finish. Looking to get your foot in the game dev door? Go!
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles builds on a previously written tutorial by adding a pause, a main menu, and a game over screen to his Dodger game clone in Unity.
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko shows you how easy it is to save and load player data in Unity - persisting to hard drive and reading from it. Start making awesome games today!
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko guides you through persisting data between scene transitions in Unity - a must have skill for any aspiring game developer!
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles presents a step by step tutorial on building a game in Unity - a Dodger clone. Learn gamedev today!
By Rico Zuñiga,
Rico Zuniga finishes our four part tutorial on game programming with Swift, adding final polish to the game.