Face Detection and Recognition with Keras
Web
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik shows how to detect faces in images using the MTCNN model in Keras and use the VGGFace2 algorithm to extract facial features and match them in different images.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik shows how to detect faces in images using the MTCNN model in Keras and use the VGGFace2 algorithm to extract facial features and match them in different images.
By Peter Bengtsson,
Peter Bengtsson shows how to build a web page able to detect the distance of your face from the screen with JavaScript.
By Lukas White,
In this tutorial Lukas White demonstrates how to implement face detection in a Node/express app — similar functionality to Facebook's photo tagging feature.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa shows how to use the face detection features of the Google Play Services library for detecting faces and facial features in images and video.