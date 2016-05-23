Build a Secure Desktop App with Electron Forge and React
By Kilian Valkhof,
Creating a cross-platform desktop app is easy thanks to Electron. Learn how to create a secure desktop app using React, Electron and Electron Forge.
By Steve Kinney,
Steve Kinney introduces some tips & tricks for debugging Electron applications and shows how you can use Visual Code to set breakpoints in the main process.
By Julian Kühnel,
Julian Motz introduces NW.js, a framework for creating native applications using web technologies like HTML, JavaScript and CSS.
By Zack Wallace,
At first glance, Meteor and Electron may seem similar, Zack investigates the very different strengths of each and explains when to use each one.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta walks you through building and packaging a cross-platform music streaming app, using electron, React and the SoundCloud API.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Electron, an application framework for building desktop Node apps using HTML5 and JavaScript that work on Windows, Linux and MacOS.