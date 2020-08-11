Kilian is a web developer from The Netherlands that builds software that helps designers and developers be better at what they do. He is interested in the modern web, app development and new tech, and regularly writes about topics like responsive websites, design systems and Electron on his site.
Kilian's articles
Build a Secure Desktop App with Electron Forge and React
By Kilian Valkhof,
Creating a cross-platform desktop app is easy thanks to Electron. Learn how to create a secure desktop app using React, Electron and Electron Forge.
How to Find & Fix Common Website Accessibility Issues
By Kilian Valkhof,
Kilian Valkhof looks at common accessibility issues and how to audit and fix them in your site to make sure it's as accessible as possible.
Meet Polypane, a Browser That Makes You Five Times Faster
By Kilian Valkhof,
Kilian Valkhof introduces Polypane, a multi-function web browser built for developing websites in multiple views at once.