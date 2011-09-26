Discussion

On Our Radar This Week: Women in Tech and Late Learners
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard takes a look at some of this week's popular forum discussions, including women in technology and whether age matters when learning to code.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard takes a look at some of this week's popular forum discussions, including women in technology and whether age matters when learning to code.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins takes a look at some of the more popular discussions on our forums this week, centering on PHP 7 and dependency injection
By Veronica Picciafuoco,
By Annarita Tranfici,
By Kyle Sanders,
By Abbas Suterwala,
The menus can be defined as resources in XML files, which makes it very easy for us to change the menu items if needed.
By Peter North,
By Jonathan P,
By Zsombor Markus,
By Nicolas Acuna and Mikka Olsson,
By Peter North,
By Peter North,
By Nicolas Acuna and Mikka Olsson,
By Nicolas Acuna and Mikka Olsson,
By Peter North,
By Peter North,
By Peter North,
By Lee Whitney,
By Christina Truong,
By Bill Holland,
By Romin Irani,
By Georgina Laidlaw,
By Laurence Moroney,
By Georgina Laidlaw,
By Bruce Cooper,
By Julio Cesar Ody,
By Mark Pesce,
By Nick Randolph,
By Chris Pentago,
By Ste Brennan,