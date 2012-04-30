Christina Truong holds a Bachelor of Arts in Pyschology and Communications but shortly after graduation, she decided to pursue a career in web development. Since then, she has gained agency experience working on projects for top brands as well as freelance work with small businesses and personal websites. She has also participated in the initiative to encourage more women to join the technology field by volunteering for Ladies Learning Code. Based in Toronto, Ontario she has participated as a guest speaker, workshop mentor and instructor. She is currently at Teehan+Lax, digital experience agency, where she is a Developer and occasional blogger.