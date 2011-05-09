Bruce Cooper is an IT consultant who feels that in order to be able to serve his customers well he should have an understanding of the different technologies that are out there, and how they work. The best way to learn is through doing, so he often takes on small side projects to pick up a new technology.
Bruce's articles
What’s Coming for Developers in Ice Cream Sandwich?
Android Layouts: Resolution and Orientation Solutions
Performing Network Updates
In this, the final in this series of posts about Android Widgets, we will build on the previous articles by taking our periodically updating widget and adding a background service to fetch data from the network.
Activities, Tasks and Intents, Oh My!
AlarmManager and Sleepy Android Apps
In this article, I will show you how to add a periodically firing update to your Widget using an ‘AlarmManager’.
How To Code an Android Widget
The Case for Internet Agents on Mobile Devices
This article is about Mobile. Bruce Cooper will discuss the case for Internet Agents on Mobile Devices.
Build an Android Pager Component
In this article, we will talk about paging. One of the most important user interface paradigms for modern mobiles is their swipable multi-touch interface.
Going Undercover on Android Apps
